All six candidates for Walla Walla City Council answered three rounds of questions from the audience and one prepared question at a general election forum Tuesday night at Garrison Middle School.
East Ward, West Ward, and at-large seats are up for grabs for the election coming up Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots are already out.
Attending the forum were around 140 “politically engaged neighbors,” as Sharon Kay Schiller put it in her opening statement. Shiller is running for the West Ward position.
Each candidate was asked in the beginning to give a two minute story of their vision of Walla Walla.
West Ward residents Schiller and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny are running for Position 5.
Schiller had a career in business administration and nursing. She has been involved in the Walla Walla bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee and the Community Council, food security study.
In her opening statement, she said she would push for having a “bus travel advantage” to allow for easy transportation of any socioeconomic background, this includes reducing fares and centralizing low-income family housing to accessible transportation services.
Smiley-Nakonieczny is a Pioneer Middle School teacher and co-owner of Walla Walla Overstock Outlet. In her opening, she shared a possible timeline for how she would like to address housing issues in Walla Walla while she’s in office.
She pointed out Walla Walla’s 1.7% rental vacancy due to restrictive zoning and overregulation. She invisions herself working toward raising rental availability by doubling home building within city limits.
East Ward residents Ted Koehler and James Powell are competing for Position 4.
Ted Koehler is the housing director at Blue Mountain Action Council where he works on home repair projects.
He has participated in the Community Council study project on affordable housing, the Planning Commission, Sustainability Committee and the Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Advisory Board.
He opened the floor for housing debate on Tuesday night by saying, “New housing construction in Washington was up last year 17%, but the population in Washington was up 24%. That’s a fairly obvious indicator of a need for housing.”
Koehler mentioned he would like to “increase the city’s home repair program capacity by expanding (it) to all wards to keep vulnerable neighbors in their homes and map city’s energy footprint ... in order to lower cost of cities consumption.”
Powell is a military veteran and correctional officer at the Washington State Penitentiary. He is the president of a program at Blue Ridge Elementary called the watch D.O.G.S, “which places positive, male role models in preschool classrooms,” according to his campaign site.
He also said during the forum that he formed the East Gate Merchants Coalition.
He told Tuesday’s audience to “step into a time machine” while he described his plans for vacant building redevelopment, adding more lighting to the city’s streets and to open a community center for steady recreation.
Steve Moss and Julian Saturno are challengers for the at-large Position 7.
Retired CEO of BMAC, Moss described his eagerness to continue the energy and support he has put into his past four years on City Council. He referred to the fire and ambulance system, repair of streets, updates to the sewer and water systems to prevent leakage, recycling system and incentivizing affordable housing.
Saturno is a fifth generation Walla Wallan, and his experience lies in real estate and management for his family’s business. He advocated for transparency and efficient communication between the public and the city.
A heated point of the night occured when Saturno claimed to have heard talk of city officials taking money from developers.
The question that prompted his response was: “I’m concerned with the type of builders coming into the Valley. Would you support local builders over large, corporate ones? Would you support developing properties within the city limits as opposed to incorporating new property areas? Should the city accept money from potential developers?”
Eyebrows were raised when Saturno answered: “I don’t think that we should be taking money from anyone. That seems like a total conflict of interest. I’ve heard talk of that happening this recent go around with some of the city officials.”
Moss strongly disagreed, “If that were happening within our city, I would be the first to investigate, but I have no reason to believe that is happening.”
The crowd responded audibly when the bold question was asked, and they clapped or commented loudly as each candidate addressed the question.
Koehler stated: “I think we need diversity … whether they are local or large.” He also said the city should take money from developers in the form of giving tax breaks and incentives on connection fees to get them to build where the city wants.
Powell said: “There should be the ability to level the playing field so mom and pop contractors can compete.”
He was concerned about big corporations leaving problems for homeowners and said he supported building within the city to protect agricultural land, streams and rivers.
Schiller and Smiley-Nakonieczny both agreed that homes should be developed locally. Schiller said: “I don’t like people coming in from the outside and large corporations getting into development.”
In response to the money portion of the question, Smiley-Nakonieczny said: “If a big developer comes in, and the property needs sidewalks and it’s going to affect our schools, there needs to be an impact fee.”
Moss said: “I don’t believe we can say to a developer, ‘Hey, you can’t come in. You’re too big!’ We need to support small builders to help them with financing for federal and state programs.”
Saturno’s solution was to keep local builders for the local economy but also urge bigger developers to hire local craftsmen.
Moderator Richard Middleton Kaplan asked, “What is your plan to address the need for affordable housing in Walla Walla? What do you consider the city’s role? Where in Walla Walla would be a good location for high density and affordable housing?”
Schiller answered first.
“I’m not really too keen on annexing because I don’t think we are taking care of the heart of our city that well,” she said.
Smiley-Nakonieczny said it is good for the safety of seniors and families to spread out affordability factors of housing within the area.
“There are lots in our city that could be used,” she said. “We need to resist the idea that we need purpose-built low income housing … it’s making disastrous housing projects.”
Moss said he is willing to explore changes in zoning, potential incentives like tax breaks, infrastructure and to ensure that the housing diversity in Walla Walla, where no continuous blocks of the same housing, is continued.
The city is “missing ‘middle housing,’ which is in between low-income and high-density multi-complex, like townhouses, condos’ and live-work type of situations,” Saturno said. He said he wants to give tax breaks for builders and simplify the permitting process through more efficient inspections.
Saturno said: “High density is the most efficient for not needing to annex land.” And he stated the city should use existing spaces, utilities and services instead of adding to them.