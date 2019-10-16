Crumbling concrete has caused the city of Walla Walla to permanently close the 111-year-old sidewalk on the west side of the Fourth Avenue bridge across Mill Creek this week.
When Johnny LeMaster, a city civil engineer and inspector, did his regular checkup of local bridges this year, he found that the steel-reinforced concrete beneath the west sidewalk at the south end of the bridge had started to crumble.
LeMaster and lead inspector Scott Olson advised the city to permanently close the west side of the sidewalk and install barriers that prevent pedestrians from walking across. The load-restricted road and east side of the sidewalk on the bridge are safe and will remain open, according to the release.
LeMaster told the Union-Bulletin in an email that he did not recommend the city pay “tens of thousands of dollars to repair a structure past its lifetime.”
The city does not plan to repair the west sidewalk, and the Street Division will install permanent barriers that prevent pedestrians from using it, according to the release.
“The barrier will be placed well outside the deteriorated section of the sidewalk with signs directing traffic,” LeMaster wrote.