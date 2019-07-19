Facing Walla Walla’s first primary election for City Council positions under the new ward voting system, 10 candidates for three open seats on the Aug. 6 ballot tackled thorny proposals regarding annexation and utility rate changes they might have to deal with if elected.
But unlike forums in past elections when candidates faced citywide votes in both primary and general elections, not all candidates running for the same positions were asked the same questions. In an opening battery, for example, all three at-large candidates and two of four in the East Ward were asked their views on annexation, specifically about the proposed Bachtold annexation, a highly charged community controversy.
A Council vote to approve a development agreement and annexation of 105 acres of farm land south of the city would clear the way for private development of 372 single-family residential lots, which would require city street modifications to handle increased traffic and to extend city utility infrastructure to the area.
Meanwhile, none of the three candidates from the West Ward were asked about annexation. But they and two candidates from the East Ward asked for their stances on a proposed 20% reduction of city utility rates for low-income families — a question none of the at-large candidates had to field.
About 150 people attended the two-hour forum in the Garrison Middle School cafeteria.
The main round of questions were prepared by a committee with the American Association of University Women-organized event and were given to candidates in advance, with responses limited to two minutes.
Candidates for the West Ward Position 5 are Sharon Kay Schiller, 63; Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, 53; and Barbara Zohner, 64. East Ward Position 4 candidates are Ted Koehler, 54; James Powell, 35; Gayle Stevens, 71; and Derek Swain, 27. At-large Position 7 candidates are Jordan Michaels, 41; incumbent Steve Moss, 68; and Julian Saturno, 28.
Homelessness, poverty, budgeting and housing needs were among other issues that arose during the evening, but candidate positions on those were also reflected to varying degrees in their responses to the annexation and utilities questions. Following are those questions and candidate views:
Bachtold annexation
Question: What is your approach to annexation in general and if or how the proposed Bachtold annexation would affect individual wards, the city as a whole, and how you would vote on it if elected to City Council?
Koehler: The housing services director for Blue Mountain Action Council and a former planning commission member did not address Bachtold specifically by name or how he would vote on it, but did say “annexation and growth questions are not easy.” When considering any annexation, he said, he would look to make services cohesive and not create islands or pockets, and ensure that land use of adjoining properties “makes the most sense while considering concerns and feedback of residents and city staff.”
Stevens: “I’m not crazy about annexation,” the social worker said. “I’m not sure about all of the facts of this particular part of land … I’m concerned whether or not we really need that, or need that in that particular area. Are we prepared to build the massive infrastructure that that would take, or would the money — doing the same — would be better spent in another part of town. I would tend to vote no on that because I don’t think all the questions about infrastructure, access to schools, hospitals, all of that, haven’t been answered yet.”
Michaels: “The Bachtold annexation will definitely affect the city as a whole,” the internet technology company CEO said. “The infrastructure that’s required to support the annexation will be charged to the city as a whole. There’s not separate budgets for each one of those things.” He added that he thinks residents who oppose the annexation have “valid” concerns about how it will affect the South Ward’s traffic and agriculture, and risk school crowding. Nevertheless, he added, he would approve the annexation because Walla Walla needs housing. “It is a serious issue in this area,” he said, and the development as planned will help alleviate that.
Moss: The incumbent council member declined to talk about the Bachtold annexation because he has yet to review the formal application filed Monday by the property owners and developer Hayden Homes, but he takes comments he’s seen and heard so far very “seriously.” In speaking generally about annexation, he said that the state Growth Management Act that Walla Walla opted in on years ago was intended to reduce city sprawl with urban growth boundaries. As part of that, a “positive” about annexation are requirements that “allow for continuity of service that eliminates islands” without municipal water, sewer and other city services, he said.
Saturno: The graphic designer, real estate investor and property manager also noted the Growth Management Act, saying “each jurisdiction has a responsibility to maintain or preserve ecological areas as well as forest and farm land,” the latter of which would apply to the Bachtold area. He said there are other areas for a large development that would be supported by existing infrastructure, and there are established neighborhoods that could benefit from the money the city would otherwise spend to accommodate the Hayden Home development plan. He also said Hayden Homes, historically, builds higher priced houses, but Walla Walla has a pressing need for affordable homes. “If I was to currently have to vote on it, I would vote no from the information I’ve been given,” he said.
Balance of wards, city
Question: How would you balance the needs of your wards with the needs of the whole city. An example is a proposed 20% city utility rate reduction for residents at 150% or less of the federal poverty level? It would cost the city $125,000, to be made up by a 0.5% increase on everybody’s bill, about 75 cents per household.
Schiller: “I think there is an ideal balance that our constitution has for equalizing everybody … such as we are all entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, despite the fact that we are different races and genders and socioeconomic statuses … and then there’s age and disability,” the retiree and part-time creative writer said. She said there is already a utility discount program for seniors and disabled people with incomes at 120% poverty level. What the new proposal will do is “expand it to all of the low-income people and raise the federal poverty level. I have a little bit of a problem with it, because if you’re comparing low-income people that are working, they have more fluid income, and the others are on fixed incomes. So I am more protective of keeping that.”
Zohner: “I would vote yes,” said the Elks Lodge chaplain, with no further elaboration other than because she lives on the West side.
Smiley-Nakonieczny: “It sounds great when you first look at it. I’m all for helping people, but I see some problems with it as it is,” the middle school teacher and downtown surplus store co-owner said. The city already offers a rate discount for people 65 and older and the disabled, and now proposes to include all low income people. Her concern, she explained, is that by 2021 the plan would automatically enroll people including households with students in the federal free and reduced lunch program in the public school system, currently at 53%. “It’s not a done deal yet, but the first thing that concerns me is that once the City Council approves it, there’s no longer a need for Council approval to increase it later,” she said. “And so, how high is it going to go? It’s going to start out at 75 cents on your bill, but it could go up to $3.50, $4. But, really, who knows.”
Powell: “I don’t disagree with helping others, and in this case we need to use the tools that we have instead of going out to create another tool,” the penitentiary corrections officer and Commitment to Community volunteer said. He explained that funds currently set aside for current program for low-income seniors and disabled people historically are not all used because many of those eligible don’t know about the program. “So what we really need to be doing is connecting individuals who qualify with the program. When it comes to creating a secondary program that’s being proposed, I would have to vote no because we already have a program in place that’s not being used to its full potential.”
Swain: “Speaking as someone who would probably qualify, initially I’d say yes,” the locksmith said. “However, as a couple of candidates have already touched on, if you look deeper there are the unutilized funds in the existing program. I am also not a fan of new taxes. I’m a fan of fiscal responsibility and believe that we need to do what we can with what we have. If you have to make cuts in other areas that aren’t providing results, then that’s what we need to do.”
Who votes and when
In the primary, voters in the two wards will select two candidates to proceed to the general election this fall, where they will face a citywide vote. The at-large candidates will be on ballots citywide in the primary, which will decide which two candidates will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. Incumbent Councilman Tom Scribner was not on the forum panel because he is running unopposed for his Position 6 at-large seat.