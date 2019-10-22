The city has decided to cancel its Halloween-themed haunted tours of Mountain View Cemetery planned for Saturday after receiving several complaints from members of the community
Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman said he was receiving many calls from people who were upset about the scheduled event.
“Loved ones of the people who were buried in the cemetery took offense," he said about his decision to cancel the event. “We didn’t intend to offend anyone.”
He said staff meant to create a spin-off of their historical cemetery tours in the spring and the fall, where they point out different aspects of Walla Walla’s history.
“We marketed the event wrong with the word 'haunt,'” he said.
The city's original plan was to host two tours in Mountain View, one not-so-scary tour and one scary tour. The Parks and Recreation Department was working with the Walla Walla High School drama club to put on the haunted Halloween tours.