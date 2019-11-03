Walla Walla is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate completion of the water treatment plant upgrade project.
The city's grand opening will take place at the water treatment plant, 581 Mill Creek Road.
The upgrade was needed to meet new federal requirements from a Environmental Protection Agency’s enhanced surface water treatment rule, which places more stringent requirements for the removal or inactivation of the waterborne pathogen cryptosporidium, according to a city release.
To do this, UV disinfection replaced the current ozonation disinfection process, and other upgrades were made to provide greater system reliability.
The city was awarded $24 million in low-interest loans from the Department of Health. Repayment of the loans will be made by water utility ratepayers, the release stated.
The new system better deactivates waterborne pathogens such as giardia and cryptosporidium, according to the city.