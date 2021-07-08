The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the intersection of Plaza Way, State Route 125 and the Dalles Military Road at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. The full-time closure, as part of the Plaza Way construction project, is expected to last approximately seven weeks.
During the closure, a roundabout will be installed at the intersection. Detours are now in place and marked to allow businesses to remain open during the construction.
SR-125 Northbound is closed at Myra Road. Southbound on S. Ninth Avenue is closed at Orchard Street.
Walla Walla Valley Transit announced Wednesday, July 7, that due to the road closures, bus routes five and six have deviated services for the duration of the project.
Route five will turn left from Ninth Avenue to Orchard Street, right on Fourth Street, left on Tietan Street to the Plaza Way bus stop and then go back on route.
Route six from the transfer center will turn right onto Poplar Street, left on Myra Road, left on Dalles Military Road, turn around at Kelly Place and then go back on route. Route six will not be able to stop at Super 1 Foods or at Park Plaza Retirement Home.
To learn more about the project, visit gowallawalla.us — SR-125 Plaza Way project.
Read more about the Plaza Way construction project and the people and businesses affected by it at union-bulletin.com/news/plaza_way.