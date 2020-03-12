Walla Walla City Council unanimously approved on Wednesday a $2 million line-of-credit from Baker Boyer Bank to help with flood-recovery efforts
The line-of-credit will be for six months at 0% interest.
“The line-of-credit is meant to assist by providing an immediate source of cash until we are reimbursed either through FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) or other sources,” city Financial Director Jean Teasdale said. “The line-of-credit is available through September 30, 2020, and will be paid back at that time.”
The bond counsel for the city also offered their services pro bono, she said.
The city faced flood damages to its water transmission line, the primary water line that conveys water from the intake facility to the Water Treatment Plant. Three primary areas of damage are estimated at a total of $1.5 million, according to city documents.
The city provides drinking water to 36 private connections fed by a groundwater well located just downstream of the intake facility. Pump and delivery system improvements damages are estimated at $250,000.
The telemetry communications line is an underground line that provides communication from the intake facility to the Water Treatment Plant and sustained $100,000 in damages.
Flood waters filled the area behind a dam at the intake facility with sand, rock and debris making it impossible to intake water. This cut off the Mill Creek supply of water to the city’s residents. Damage is estimated at $250,000, according to city documents.
“We have two members of Council who are in Washington, D.C., now who are knocking on doors and pleading our case, so we are hoping to get federal and state funds to pay much of that back to the bank that we use from this operating line of credit,” said Mayor Tom Scribner.
Mark Kajita, the president and CEO of Baker Boyer Bank, made a statement at the Wednesday meeting.
“I think when things like this, challenges like a flood, or coronavirus or whatever it is, affect a community, that where the bank can step in is to help with liquidity, when it’s needed,” he said.
He said Baker Boyer Bank has always been, and will always be, committed to the safety and health of the communities it serves and its citizens. The water pipeline is critical for the community.
“My mother and father drink tap water, I drink tap water, my kids drink tap water. And so it became really apparent for us it was not a matter of if we were going to do this but how quickly could we get it done,” he said.
He said the safety and health of the community relied on the city’s ability to receive access to money so they could start this water project as soon as possible, and the bank was in a unique situation to make that happen.
“We are fully behind supporting the community in this way … If at the end of the six months you need an extension of time with the same terms, please get in contact with the bank and we will make it happen.”
The same sort of offer is made available to the county to repair flood related damages, Scribner said.
“I’ve been doing my job for about 35 years, and I’ve issued every kind of debt that can be,” said Deputy City Manager Byron Olson. “I have never seen any bank or other financial institution make the offer that Baker Boyer did.”
He said this is an extraordinary benefit to the city.
“It saves us thousands of dollars, it saves Washington and Walla Walla water rate payers thousands of dollars,” Olson said.