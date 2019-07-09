When: Wednesday. Meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
SHORELINE PERMIT: Resolution for a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for the Cascade Natural Gas North Ninth Avenue Pipeline Project. Project involves directional drilling under the Mill Creek channel for an 8-inch diameter natural gas pipeline and associated work for the removal of the existing natural gas pipeline.
MINUTES: Approve minutes of special June 14 City Council meeting held for legislative update.
FIREWORKS: Report on fireworks activity and enforcement efforts by Police Chief Scott Bieber.