When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
ADAM WEST: Proclamation making Sept. 21, 2019, Adam West Day in Walla Walla with presentation to Jonathan Grant.
CONSENT AGENDA: Reject bids for the Cottonwood Pump Station Upgrade since only one bid was received and it is more than $100,000 over the engineer’s estimate; authorize the city manager to take actions necessary to acquire property and/or property interests (no information provided on which properties) to accomplish the city’s water system plan, which calls for a reduction of dead end lines, or water lines that terminate at the end of a service area rather than connecting with lines from other areas; approve the Arts Commission recommendation for replacement of the mural at Washington Park; award the bid for the Howard and Spokane streets sewer-lining projects to Columbia Pumping and Constructions Inc. for $125,014.48.
WATER TANKS: Award the bid to repaint the Mill Creek Water Tanks, originally installed and painted in 1999, to Long Painting Company for $336,501. The exterior paint is failing. The project does not include repainting the “Welcome to Historic Walla Walla” mural viewable from U.S. Highway 12.
ISAACS LANDFILL: Award the bid for closure of the Isaacs (Burdine) Inert Waste Landfill to Goodman & Mehlenbacher for $533,643.76. This site has been used for the disposal of inert waste from various city Public Works projects and has reached capacity. It is being closed (final grading and cover) per state and county health requirements.
URBAN FORESTRY: Amend the city code to include green infrastructure and urban forestry as part of the city’s stormwater utility.