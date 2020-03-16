The City Council has approved a statue of famous actor and Walla Walla native Adam West, who starred in the original "Batman" television series in the 1960s.

Fundraising is in the works for $200,000 to $250,000, directed by Jonathan Grant, Adam West Day organizer. 

Grant said that because he does not want the city to pay a dime for the statue or for potential vandalism repairs, the statue will be funded completely by private donors.

The eight-foot bronze statue is to be erected at Menlo Park, on the corner of Alvarado Terrace and North Division Street, close to where Adam West grew up.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.