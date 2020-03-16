The City Council has approved a statue of famous actor and Walla Walla native Adam West, who starred in the original "Batman" television series in the 1960s.
Fundraising is in the works for $200,000 to $250,000, directed by Jonathan Grant, Adam West Day organizer.
Grant said that because he does not want the city to pay a dime for the statue or for potential vandalism repairs, the statue will be funded completely by private donors.
The eight-foot bronze statue is to be erected at Menlo Park, on the corner of Alvarado Terrace and North Division Street, close to where Adam West grew up.