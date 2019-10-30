Construction crews will pump the breaks on Isaacs Avenue road construction for the year.
Once paving along Isaacs from Division to Roosevelt streets is completed and the intersection at Roosevelt is re-opened — both expected in the next several weeks — crews will not proceed with the next stage until next year, city street and engineering representatives said Tuesday.
That decision was shared Tuesday during a mid-construction open house event at Green Park Elementary.
Construction was originally expected to continue into stage 3, the stretch of Isaacs that runs from Roosevelt to Wilbur Avenue. Although work was never expected to completely open that stretch of the roadway through fall and winter, digging for utility work in smaller sections was anticipated as weather permitted.
That’s no longer the plan.
“The existing water main leaks pretty badly,” said Anderson Perry & Associates project engineer Kate Thompson.
Rather than dive into the unknown at the start of the cold season — and already a bit later than initially expected — Pasco-based Culbert Construction has decided to wait until later in the first quarter of 2020 to begin.
The work for this year will have fulfilled the contractual obligation between the city of Walla Walla and Culbert Construction with the opening between Division and Roosevelt and the intersection.
Culbert also worked on a third stage — stage 6 — this year. Named for its geographic location on the map that stretches from Division to Tausick Way, the project was the reconstruction of the intersection at Tausick and Isaacs.
It took place out of numerical order to take advantage of the decreased traffic during summer hours at Walla Walla Community College.
Concrete work on sidewalks at Tausick and Isaacs should be completed by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, engineer of record Adam Schmidtgall of Anderson Perry and city Project Manager and Transportation Engineer Monte Puymon said the top lift of pavement is expected on the Division to Roosevelt stretch next week.
Sidewalk work is also part of that.
The asphalt has to cure before final striping can be applied, likely at the end of the month.
Roosevelt and Isaacs will re-open but will initially operate as a four-way stop. In March, the company that manufactures the lights needed for the intersection, had to temporarily close its Nebraska facility as it was surrounded by floodwaters. The closure pushed back open orders by about four weeks, according to the company’s communications.
Puymon said Tuesday all of the work should be complete by Thanksgiving.
Puymon said he’s received mixed reviews from business operators over the change in direction for the remainder of the year.
While some have looked forward to a completely open Isaacs and a break from construction, others that do better in the warm months — car washes and ice cream shops came to mind — were hoping the smaller-scale work through the year would set them up for a shorter and less financially disruptive construction season in 2020.
The project is Phase II of the Isaacs Avenue Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan.
The $9 million project is underpinned by utility replacement and also includes a conversion of the thoroughfare to include one lane in each direction and a center turn lane, plus bike lanes and sidewalks. It started in May.