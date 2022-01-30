Forget to bring back that book that was checked out from the Walla Walla Public Library in 1986?
The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, Jan. 26, to forgive all debts with the city library older than six years, wiping out over $77,000 in fees and fines.
The decision is one of several steps taken in recent years as part of a national trend to reduce economic barriers to accessing public libraries, said Library Services Director Erin Wells during Wednesday’s meeting of the Walla Walla City Council.
In 2020, all late fees and other fines for youth patrons were eliminated, and fines for adults were eliminated in 2021.
However, late fees and fines already accrued stayed on the books.
Historically, accounts that owed over $100, which could be racked up with a few lost books, were sent to collections. The oldest account in collections is from 1986, owing $5 — library policies likely allowed smaller debts to be sent to collections at the time, Wells noted.
But the library receives little money from debt collectors, amounting to around $6,000 over the last five years, compared to the library’s annual budget over around $1.4 million.
A majority of outstanding accounts are considered uncollectable, Wells said, whether because the account holder has died, been incarcerated or declared bankruptcy, or because the collections agencies were otherwise unable to contact them.
While the benefit to the library of having these debts sent to a collections bureau is low, Wells continued, the impact on families carrying the debt can be substantial.
“It’s impacting people’s ability to rent an apartment, purchase a car, purchase a house,” she said. “As much as I want these books back, it’s small compared to the impact it has on their lives.”
Forgiving the debt would not only remove a penalty from an account holder’s credit, but it would also potentially bring them back to the library.
Half of the accounts in collections have children’s books or other materials on loan, and library staff wants those community members to be able to access the library’s resources, Wells said.
Debts up to six years old, amounting to a few thousand dollars, will remain on the books, she added when asked by council member Steve Moss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.