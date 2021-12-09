Walla Walla’s water and wastewater rates are going to increase significantly for both residential and non-residential customers over the next six years, which city officials say is needed to help cover critical infrastructure investments and to keep ahead of inflation.
The City Council voted during a Dec. 1 meeting to approve the new rates. Starting in 2022, this will increase water bills by about 3-3.5% per year and wastewater bills by about 2-2.5% per year for residential users.
Out of concern for the cumulative impact on city rate payers, the council also later in the meeting voted to repeal an ambulance utility fee that was set to come into effect in 2023.
Residential wastewater bills, which currently cost an average of $58.60 per month, will increase by $1.17 per month in 2022 and continue to gradually increase until 2027, when they will be $7.39 higher than they are currently, according to the report. This amounts to a 2-2.5% increase per year.
Residential water bills, which currently cost around $75.80 per month, for the first 1,500 cubic feet of water, will increase by $2.29 in 2022 and continue to increase each year until 2027, when bills will be $15.54 higher than they are currently. This amounts to a 3-3.5% increase per year.
Water bills are split into two basic components: a basic charge for access to water, amounting to $41.30 for the ¾-inch meter which is standard in most residences, though larger meters are more expensive, and a consumption charge of a few dollars per 1,000 gallons used. Basic charges are not changing due to the new rates approved last week, but consumption charges will increase.
Currently, single-family residential customers pay $3.326 per 1,000 gallons, which is about $0.90 higher than commercial, public and other customers. The consumption rate for residential users will increase 22.3% over the next six years.
The rate increases were necessary, Public Works Director Ki Bealey told council members last week, for a number of reasons. First, the city has to make sizable investments to meet various regulatory requirements and hopes to spend $13 million on infrastructure improvements as well as to also hire two additional staff members.
The city also needs to keep up with the projected increase in cost due to inflation, which is unpredictable but something city officials want to be cautious about, Bealey said.
If it had been possible to avoid or minimize these increases, the city would have attempted to do so, Mayor Tom Scribner said during last week’s meeting.
“We’re about as lean as is realistically we can be to continue to provide the level of services that we have provided and the citizens receive and expect to receive,” Scribner said.
While residential users will see higher bills in the coming years, the rates approved by the City Council will most significantly change the cost for “high-strength users,” which use the highest volumes of water and put the greatest strain on the city’s wastewater treatment systems.
While many different kinds of industry, such as breweries, could technically fall into the high-strength user category, almost all of the businesses that will be impacted by this change are wineries, Bealey said in a brief interview.
The city’s wastewater discharges into Mill Creek or is diverted for reuse by irrigators, and the city is required to meet certain state and federal requirements for environmental considerations.
The city’s wastewater treatment program uses a natural process involving microorganisms to break down undesirable compounds and material in the system. However, during fall crush, the city’s 18 wineries account for nearly a quarter of the system’s capacity to handle this load.
The city doesn’t have the capacity to meet this demand going forward and needs costly improvements to infrastructure to handle it, Bealey said.
“We’ve been reaching our limits,” Bealey said. “We’ve been looking at this since 2019, looking at how to upgrade the plant to handle this biochemical oxygen demand. Need to define a way to pay for those improvements. Those that are consuming that capacity need to pay their fair share.”
