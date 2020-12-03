When Susan Nakonieczny led a walk-about over the summer with fellow City Council members through the West Ward she represents in Walla Walla, what they saw was neither pretty nor welcoming.
Noted were homeless people camped outdoors, used drug needles, stolen items, discarded bedding, people acting aggressively, littering — and more.
To her, it added up to an overall public safety problem, a key issue for her ward that she campaigned on when she ran for Council last year.
Residents do not feel safe enough to let their kids play or bike outside because sometimes people are walking and lying on the road, noticeably on drugs, she said.
“It’s not because we don’t want the homeless to have help for their situation. It’s that we worry about our safety,” Nakonieczny said residents told her.
On Monday, she gave a virtual presentation at a Council work session of the many issues the ward faces.
She said the city had two goals when it created the Sleep Center, a place in her ward for unsheltered people to stay.
One was to provide a designated safe area for homeless people to spend the night, which allows the city to enforce the no-camping law. The second goal was to alleviate camping in public places, littering, and other problems.
“So the first goal has been met and I commend those who worked to create this safe place for the unhoused, however, the second goal to alleviate camping and so on has not been met,” Nakonieczny said. “So now we need to consider the safety of our community members.”
Nakonieczny presented demographic maps of West Ward residents that indicated a notable percentage of minorities, low-income workers, people in assisted living, retirees and people living in poverty.
“We live in the West Ward because we can’t afford the prices in the rest of the city,” she said.
She also noted the ward hosts some of the city’s largest employers, such as the Washington State Penitentiary, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, City Hall, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Key Technology Inc. and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The ward is also home to overnight shelters, low-income housing services, homeless and mental health services, government social services and three cannabis shops, she said.
Underlying issues
It is widely accepted by Nakonieczny and her constituents that those who do not stay in shelters, tend to camp in the surrounding areas of the West Ward.
Craig Volwiler, board president of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, which runs the Sleep Center, said it operates close to its 50-person capacity most nights, but does sometimes have openings.
To stay at the Sleep Center, guests must follow a set of rules, like other area shelters. Some of those entail not committing any crimes or disturbing others in any way. Guests also cannot possess or use illegal drugs or alcohol, among other restrictions.
Those who do not follow rules, however, must find someplace to stay and generally they don’t go far.
Nakonieczny shared photos taken this year, showing used needles and other drug paraphernalia discarded in the area, blankets and bedding left around and destruction of property. Other photos show abandoned encampments.
She also showed the Council a video with a person shouting foul language at night, claiming it is common in the neighborhoods. If people complain about noise, foul language, yelling, fighting or other disruptions, they face retaliation, she said.
Possible solutions
Nakonieczny supports giving police and staff tools and support to enforce the safety of residents as well as homeless people, suggesting more law enforcement is needed in the area.
“Everything that we saw on that walk-about was illegal,” she said.
She suggested a geographic information system map for recent crimes In Walla Walla would be more useful by showing them more visually throughout the city, rather than by the type of crime.
After the meeting, Police Chief Scott Bieber told city leaders he would work with Tech Services on what crimes and calls for service data to display and how to display it. But he noted that the usefulness of mapping is limited when attempting to track roughly 35,000 calls for service each year.
“We will look at reducing the time frame to displaying one month or maybe up to one quarter,” he said in an email to the city.
Nakonieczny also suggested finding a quick way to track anti-social behavior and see how much time police spend contacting people in the ward about noise, loitering and encampments.
She suggested possibly issuing arrest warrants to people who repeatedly break laws.
“We can arrest a person on a ‘book and hold’ arrest warrant,” Bieber responded, “but they are really just booked and released. We recently had a meeting with District Court Judge (Kristian) Hedine and County Corrections Director Norrie Gregoire where it was decided that when a person was arrested on a ‘book and hold’ warrant the third time, they would actually be held until they appeared in front of the judge.”
If probable cause exists, police will cite or arrest and book people for the crime they have committed, but those people are not held in jail on misdemeanor charges, he said.
They are released shortly after being booked with a promise to appear in court.
Bieber said his department is working with an outside entity to implement a program to get mentally ill people who break laws treatment instead of being jailed.
Additionally, the Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group that formed recently with local leaders from diverse backgrounds, is working to identify types of calls for service that more appropriate agencies can respond to and resolve rather than using police officers.
As for encampments and the trash left behind, code enforcement officers have a weekly route to check areas where homeless camps typically are and work with city sanitation to clean up the area.
Council member Myron Huie attended the summer walk-about in the West Ward and called it a “wake-up call.”
“It was an eyeopener to me because I live in South Ward, and in South Ward we don’t face those kinds of issues,” Huie said.
He suggested the city could provide containers for unhoused people to safely dispose of rubbish, needles and trash that could cause illness or contagious diseases.
“We should give the homeless some of the basic fundamentals that we have in other areas,” he said. “It represents one-fourth of our geographical population, but it contains the vast majority of our homeless problem.”