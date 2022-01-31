For the fourth time in the last week, Valley Transit’s main line bus route in Walla Walla was not running at full capacity Monday, Jan. 31, due to staffing shortages.
The transit service, a municipal corporation overseen by board members from the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as Walla Walla County, has been forced a handful of times in recent weeks to cut one of four buses that service the main line route.
That route — which journeys from the east end of town at Walla Walla Community College all the way through Walla Walla to Walmart on the west end in College Place — has more buses assigned to it than any other, and it is often the first route to experience cuts, said General Manager Angie Peters in a brief interview.
Valley Transit has been “aggressively recruiting” full-time bus operators, Peters said, and there are a handful of new hires currently in training.
However, the transit service is still short eight drivers, leaving bus routes susceptible to delays if remaining operators call in sick or need to take a day off, Peters said.
Valley Transit has been trying to get back to normal staffing levels for nearly a year after losing many drivers to a spate of retirements and career changes, but, like many other employers, struggled to hire in 2021, Peters said.
Until staffing levels return to normal, bus routes could potentially continue to experience cuts or delays.
