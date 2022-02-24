The 22-year-old playground at Eastgate Lions Park will be replaced this summer, with construction estimated to finish by July.
The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, Feb. 23, to enter into a nearly $245,000 contract with Allplay Systems, based in Sequim, Washington, for the purchase and installation of the new playground.
Girl Scouts in local Troop 353 built the current playground by hand in 2000 after three years of fundraising. But the structure has deteriorated over the last two decades, with plastic components worn in some places and exposing rusted metal underneath.
In addition, some parts are no longer made and cannot be replaced, such as slides that have been removed.
Staff also expected more families to move into the area in the coming years, with apartments under construction nearby, said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman during Wednesday’s council meeting.
Some design choices for the new Eastgate Lions Park playground were made to increase accessibility for children with limited mobility, Coleman continued.
“One of our park board members has four kids with disabilities, so we worked with her on this design to make sure it was a little bit different than some of our other park structures, which, in her opinion, are a little bit hard for her kids to use,” he said.
The new playground will have a ramp rather than stairs or a ladder, and wood bark will be swapped out for a wheelchair-accessible solid surfacing similar to that of Vista Terrace Park.
