Nearly two years since the controversial tattoo of a Walla Walla police officer sparked public debate, the City Council will consider additions to its citywide tattoo policy during a Wednesday, Feb. 9, council meeting.
The item was added to the agenda in response to continued concerns of a number of local residents, including former Mayor Barbara Clark, that the city was not transparent about its legal reasoning when it decided against instituting a tattoo policy in 2020.
If the council fails to publicly debate a tattoo policy, or continues to withhold the legal memo city attorney Tim Donaldson previously presented stating such a policy could be seen as unconstitutional, the group of residents has threatened to pursue litigation under Washington’s public meetings and records laws.
No decision is expected to be reached Wednesday, Mayor Tom Scribner told the U-B, and the matter is likely to be discussed in greater depth during an upcoming work session and brought up again for consideration at a later council meeting.
Amid the racial-justice protests of 2020, members of the public became aware that Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small had a tattoo with double lightning bolt “SS” symbols. The runes had been unofficially adopted at the time by some scout snipers in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite the symbol’s historic use by Nazi white supremacist groups.
Though Small defended the use of the symbol and received support from his department, its discovery raised questions of public trust—national civil rights group the Military Religious Freedom Foundation threatened to sue the city, and Whitman College announced at the time that it was cutting ties with the city police department.
Ultimately, Small pledged to modify his tattoo.
In response, city leaders convened a number of town halls during the summer of 2020 to bring together members of the public and discuss steps to rebuild trust.
Walla Walla's tattoo policy at the time required all city employees to cover potentially offensive tattoos — which in practice has meant all tattoos — during work hours, said City Manager Nabiel Shawa in a brief interview.
But some members of the public called for offensive tattoos to be banned outright among city employees.
During a Sept. 21 work session, Donaldson reportedly stated that the city could not pursue this kind of citywide tattoo policy for municipal employees because federal courts would strike it down as unconstitutional.
But some residents questioned Donaldson’s legal reasoning and requested to know the case law on which he had based his analysis.
Clark and Whitman College professor Timothy Kaufman-Osborn requested that Donaldson cite these sources but were told that information was shielded from public disclosure, they wrote in a memo.
City records staff argued that Donaldson’s legal memo was protected by attorney-client privilege and as an “attorney work product.”
But in a Feb. 2, 2022 letter to the City Council, Kaufman-Osborn, Clark and Whitman College professor Jack Jackson argued that the public should be able to see how the Walla Walla City Council came to its decision to not implement a tattoo policy. Public disclosure exemptions shouldn’t apply in this circumstance, they argued.
“That refusal appears clearly erroneous, since no lawsuit exists or is threatened concerning the actual adoption of such a policy, and the memo or memos have been publicly referred to as the basis of the council’s previous invalid decision on this issue,” they wrote.
Further, they added, the City Council has the authority to waive confidentiality in favor of public disclosure.
They also called on city staff to draft a tattoo policy that would be publicly debated and either adopted or rejected by council members, saying that the previous decision had been made behind closed doors.
