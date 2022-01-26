Body cameras may be coming to the Walla Walla Police Department.
The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to authorize city staff to accept a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that would partially fund the program, signaling an interest to purchase body cameras for city police after years of discussion.
The DOJ grant for small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies would provide the city with $90,000 for the purchase of body-worn cameras for every sworn officer in the largest police force in Walla Walla County.
If the city moves forward with purchasing the cameras, it would bring the Walla Walla Police Department in line with county Sheriff’s Office deputies, who had funding for their cameras approved in September 2021, and neighboring College Place, which approved similar funding in 2020 and acquired cameras last year.
Walla Walla had plans to consider budgeting for body-worn cameras in 2023, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber told City Council members during a work session Monday, Jan. 24. However that timeline was moved up due to social justice concerns that flared in 2020, Bieber said, when demonstrators around the country protested the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a law enforcement officer.
Walla Walla officer Nat Small also brought national attention to the department at around that same time for a double lightning bolt “SS” tattoo that mirrored a Nazi symbol. In interviews, Small has said the tattoo, inked in 2010, was not an homage to white supremacy but rather was related to his time as a scout sniper in the U.S. Marine Corps. In July 2020, Small pledged to remove the “SS” runes from his tattoo.
In response to the division these incidents created between police and some in the community, Bieber said that consideration of body-worn cameras was prioritized to increase public trust and maintain support for the department.
Body camera footage would be part of the public record and could potentially provide more detailed and timely insight into interactions between police and the public, particularly when a Walla Walla officer shoots a suspect.
In August 2021, Walla Walla Officer Kevin Toon shot and wounded Weston man K.C. Leon while responding to a report of a disturbance near downtown. More than five months after the shooting, investigators have released little information about the incident to the public, including what led to the shooting and whether Leon committed a crime.
Body camera footage could potentially increase transparency around use-of-force incidents, Bieber said, but also could help exonerate officers who were justified in their actions.
Some city officials, however, questioned whether body-worn cameras are the best use of city funds.
Camera costs
While the federal grant would provide $90,000 for the purchase of cameras, the program is projected to cost over $850,000 over five years.
That estimate includes nearly $450,000 to purchase cameras and Tasers in a bundled package from Axon, which would reportedly save the department up to $3,000 per year for Tasers and Taser cartridges. That cost would also cover camera software, storage services and other related costs.
City staff also estimated another $420,000 would be needed to pay the salary of a full-time clerk to manage the additional public records created by body cameras.
Bieber noted that the nearly $780,000 in remaining local expenses could alternatively be spent on mental health crisis responders or neighborhood police officers that help handle non-emergency community complaints.
In a report to City Council, staff quoted heavily from a June 7, 2021, article from the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington State, which concluded that the benefit of body cameras was mixed at best.
“A comprehensive review of 70 empirical studies of body-worn cameras found that body cameras have not had statistically significant or consistent effects in decreasing police use of force,” city staff quoted the ACLU as writing.
Due in part to the substantial cost to the city and the potential for alternative uses, city staff recommended against accepting the DOJ grant in a report to the City Council on Wednesday.
Bieber also suggested that the city Police Department already had the trust of residents, noting the department receives few complaints. He also pointed to results from the city’s 2021 citizen satisfaction survey.
“The issue (of body cameras) is not identified as a citizen priority in any Walla Walla citizens survey,” Bieber said. “How do we justify such a large expenditure without evidence of need when we have other pressing needs and citizen priorities to address?”
During the annual satisfaction survey, residents indicated an 80% approval rating for the police department. However, residents who were younger, Black, Hispanic or Indigenous — all groups who were significantly underrepresented in the satisfaction survey — had worse views of local police than did their older or white neighbors.
Protection recommended
Noah Levitt, a member of the Chief’s Advisory Committee and director of Whitman College’s Career and Community Engagement Center, said Monday that he had heard from dozens of non-white residents who wanted local police to use body cameras.
Members of the Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of community representatives formed in 2020 to review department policies and make recommendations to increase trust, recommended that the city move forward with body cameras.
Dick Morgan, a member of the advisory committee and former City Council member, argued Monday that body cameras would help protect officers and the city against lawsuits.
“In the future, there will be a lethal force event or other allegations of serious police misconduct,” Morgan said. “It will be litigated.”
“As (body-worn camera) evidence becomes the expected norm, which arguably it already is, the absence of BWC evidence will create prejudicial suspicion against the department,” he continued.
Wednesday’s decision to accept the DOJ grant does not necessarily commit the city to spending the remaining nearly $780,000 that staff estimate the program would cost, city attorney Tim Donaldson told council members on Monday.
While noting that additional outside sources of funding should be sought, several council members expressed support for body-worn cameras during the closing comments.
“I think it will, as Council member (Rick) Eskil pointed out, keep the officer safer, and maybe change the demeanor of some of the responses,” said Council member Ted Koehler.
“I think we have a police force that doesn’t require these cameras, yet there may be people with different language barriers or skin color or have been somewhere else and treated badly by other municipalities,” he continued. “This shows the willingness to be open and respond to all requests for help with the same exact measure of honor and respect.”
