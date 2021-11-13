Walla Walla residents can still use the three free leaf drop-off locations in town: the Mill Creek Sportsplex parking lot, the Veterans Memorial Pool parking lot and the Howard-Tietan Park parking lot.
Most of the leaves have been piled up at the Howard-Tietan Park location, so the city of Walla Walla encourages residents to take leaves to one of the other local drop-off locations.
Leaves must be delivered loose — no bags, branches or other yard waste.
