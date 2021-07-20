The Port of Walla Walla will hold a Port Commission meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. via conference call or video. Port Commissioners will also be participating via conference call and video. We encourage residents to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public meeting at this toll free number: 877-309-2073. Enter the access code when prompted: 661-367-517 or participate remotely via video at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/661367517. The conference line and video access will both open at 12:55 p.m.
Walla Walla Port Commission to meet virtually July 22
- By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
