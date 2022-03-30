The Walla Walla Police Department’s digital app has gone dark.
WWPD spokesperson Gunner Fulmer confirmed the app was taken offline about three weeks ago.
“We had to end the app as we were having issues and were having trouble getting them fixed,” Fulmer said. “We had a deadline for repayment for the year with the app company and opted not to renew.”
The department told the U-B in November 2020 that the app would cost the city about $120 per month.
Police Capt. Chris Buttice, who will become the department’s new chief on May 1, said that one of his first priorities will be determining how to best communicate with the public.
“The police app was problematic and originated from outside the country,” Buttice said. “We’re exploring how we are going to communicate with the community.”
Fulmer said that the department is preparing for a return to social media.
The department left social media in June 2020 and later announced it would keep in touch with the public via the app.
The department also launched Bridging the Gap classes, taught by Fulmer, where members of the public can ask questions about the department and law enforcement and get face-to-face answers from Fulmer.
Fulmer has presented the class to almost 300 community members and had planned on continuing it throughout the rest of the year.
However, attendance began to fall this year, and Fulmer announced the April 4 edition of the class — which has since filled up — will be the last until October.
“I was not getting a response on people wanting to come to the class,” Fulmer said. “In March, I only had three people sign up. With summer coming and people getting busier, I opted to hold one more no matter how many people signed up but then wait until October to get it back up and running.”
When the class does return in October, it will have some new content.
“I will have some changes made in October with some of the new legislative changes that are occurring,” Fulmer said.
