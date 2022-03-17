About 100 residents of Walla Walla filled an event room at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center on Wednesday, March 16, to meet the finalists vying to become the city’s new chief of police.
Current Chief Scott Bieber retires April 30.
The four candidates had a similar session earlier in the day with city employees.
In the public session, candidates introduced themselves and stated why they are interested in the job. After that, they mingled with residents and had conversations one-on-one or in small groups.
The candidates are Walla Walla Police Capt. Chris T. Buttice; former Salt Lake City Police Lt. Robin Hartney; former Waterbury, Connecticut, Police Capt. Lawrence Hunter; and from Oregon, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Albert Roque.
Ties to Walla Walla
While Buttice is the only local candidate — having been born and raised in Walla Walla — two others have ties here predating the job opening.
“This is just an exciting opportunity to give back to my hometown,” Buttice said. “I was born and raised here … Whether I get the job or not, I’m going anywhere. My family is rooted here.”
Being the local choice makes him familiar with the city and the department, he said, but he also saw value in ideas from outside candidates.
“Being the only local candidate, you know, it’s exciting because I’m the hometown kid,” he said. “But it’s also nice to see these other candidates who all bring various strengths.”
He added that he plans on staying with the department no matter which finalist is hired to be its chief.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be considered for this,” Buttice said. “But you’ve got three other great candidates that were here tonight, and I could work for any of them.”
Hartney looked into Walla Walla awhile back when her daughter was considering what college to attend.
“It’s unique and beautiful. It’s a midsize town,” she said.
“I thought, ‘It’s a perfect place for my daughter to come.’ I didn’t want her to go a big city like Seattle, so I encouraged her to come here. Of course, like all kids do, they usually don’t take your advice, they usually do the opposite. And that’s what she did. She went to Seattle.”
Hartney added that Walla Walla never left her head.
“Walla Walla was always on my radar,” she said. “I have not applied anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”
Roque said he and his family will be moving here soon, even if he doesn’t get the job.
“I have been coming to Walla Walla on holiday for the past 15 years,” he said. “I have fallen in love with the city long, long ago. So much so that my wife and I have decided to live here. We have already purchased land.”
Hunter, a former police captain, now owns a company that helps prospective police officers prepare for careers in law enforcement. He found Walla Walla after deciding he wanted to return to law enforcement and become a chief.
“I looked at the Walla Walla (Police Department’s) Facebook, the website and the chief’s mission statement,” Hunter said. “I read some articles and some things like that. And then I looked at the town and the tourism and some pictures. I said, ‘Man, this seems like a really, really nice place.’”
Now, seeing Walla Walla in person has only furthered that opinion, he said.
"Once I got here, I continued to fall in love with the place," he said. "Everyone is super friendly and super nice."
Candidates’ strengths
Buttice said he’s very proud of the work the Police Department does and wants to help the department continue it.
“Paramount, the proudest I am of anything is building the value-based culture we have,” Buttice said.
“For nine years, I have been a captain, and we have focused on hiring the right people, the best people, and ensuring that we are following (our motto) ‘service, pride and integrity.’ Those aren’t just words. Those guide us.”
He added that he would like to build stronger relationships with some community partners.
“There are always challenges, though I look at them as opportunities,” he said. “I look at the opportunities to improve. There are things I’d like to improve, locally. Relationships that have been damaged over the last few years that I fully intend on working to improve.”
A strong relationship with community partners is also important to Hartney.
Hartney spent 23 years with the Salt Lake City Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 2019.
She spent much of that time as the department’s public information officer, responsible for many department communications, including with the media.
The solid relationship she built with local media led to a unique second job.
“When I became a lieutenant, I had a really good relationship with the media at that point,” Hartney said. “So, I was able to start a ‘Safe in Sixty' segment.”
Safe in Sixty is a news segment for KSL Television in Salt Lake City in which Hartney reports on local safety-related issues. She’s talked on topics from what to do in an active-shooter situation to what an Amber Alert is.
“I’ve done 152 stories so far,” she said. “It’s been wonderful.”
She said doing the reports has allowed her to educate and connect with the public in ways that would not be possible otherwise. She said forming a relationship with the public is important for police departments.
Hunter started LMH Police Training and Consulting in 2019 and has been offering training to prospective and current officers alike. He’s also an adjunct professor at the University of Bridgeport and Post University.
He said developing new officers is very important to him. He said this will help make him a good chief.
“I have the background and experience in having helped other people in these particular capacities,” he said. “I understand the rank structures of most police departments. In my 24 years of experience, I was a member of my command staff.”
He is currently working to earn a doctorate in leadership at the University of the Cumberlands.
“All of these different experiences are going to help,” he said.
Roque has experience as a police chief. He led the police department of Cornelius, Oregon — a Portland suburb of about 12,500 residents — from 2016 to 2019.
He served in that role as an employee of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, as the Sheriff’s Office has staffed the police department there since 2014.
In 2019, he became chief deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.
He said he wants to get to know the Walla Walla Police Department to see how he can best use his leadership experience to serve the community.
“I’ve walked around to get a feel for (the department),” he said. “I’d like to do a ride-along to really get a feel of it, because that’s how you really know what they do and how they do it.”
Roque said he hopes to be able to build a relationship with the area’s Latino community.
“I’m the Latino candidate,” he said. “For me, it would be a different level of connection to the Latino community, that’s what I would bring.”
Next steps
City Manager Nabiel Shawa has final say over the hiring decision.
On March 17, the candidates interviewed with three groups: the city leadership team, a community panel and a professional law enforcement panel.
Shawa will meet with each panel and narrow the field down to two or three candidates before conducting final interviews on March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.