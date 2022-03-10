City of Walla Walla staff announced Thursday, March 10, that four people have been selected as finalists for the police chief position opening April 30 with Chief Scott Bieber’s retirement.
The candidates are Walla Walla Police Capt. Chris T. Buttice; former Salt Lake City Police Lt. Robin Hartney; former Waterbury, Conneticut, Police Capt. Lawrence Hunter; and from Oregon, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Albert Roque.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa has final say over the hiring decision, but all four finalists will take part in a meet and greet on March 16 with members of the public, and a separate session with city employees.
Then, on March 17, they will interview with three panels including one consisting of city leaders, a community and a law enforcement panel.
Shawa will meet with each panel and narrow the field down to two or three candidates before conducting final interviews on March 18.
Chris Buttice
Buttice, the only local candidate, has been with the Walla Walla Police Department since he was hired as a reserve officer in 1997. Two years later, he was hired as a regular officer. He became a sergeant in 2011 and a captain in 2013.
He has served as investigations captain since 2019 after serving as patrol captain from 2013 to 2019.
Buttice is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He earned his bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University and an executive-level certificate with the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.
Robin Hartney
Hartney spent 23 years with the Salt Lake City Police Department, retiring in 2019 as a lieutenant. She currently works for Trident Security Solutions, a company that does security work for other companies and organizations.
Through Trident, she spent the 2020-2021 National Basketball Association season as the league’s protocol compliance officer. She was responsible for maintaining and enforcing the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
She has also worked as a news reporter and hosts safety segments for KSL Television in Salt Lake City.
Hartney earned a bachelor of arts in general studies/criminal justice from Columbia College Chicago in Salt Lake City.
Lawrence Hunter
Hunter started LMH Police Training and Consulting in 2019 in Waterbury, Conneticut. LMH is a company that helps prospective police officers prepare for careers in law enforcement
Before that, he worked for the Waterbury Police Department, working his way up to the rank of captain.
Hunter is also an adjunct professor at the University of Bridgeport and Post University.
He earned his bachelor of science in psychology from the University of Phoenix and a master of science in forensics psychology from Walden University. He is currently working to earn a doctorate in leadership at the University of the Cumberlands.
Albert Roque
Roque has worked in law enforcement since 2003. He worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Oregon, first as a patrol deputy and now as chief deputy.
He also served as the chief of police of Cornelius, Oregon, from 2016 to 2019.
Roque has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and holds an executive-level certificate with Oregon’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
