The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously to appoint the city’s mayor and mayor pro tempore during its first council meeting of 2022, backing incumbents Mayor Tom Scribner and Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Moss for additional two-year terms.
Their nominations were supported by newly elected council members Brian Casey, Rick Eskil and Gustavo Reyna, who sat for their first council meetings Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Council member Susan Nakonieczny, who was elected in 2019 and whose current term expires at the end of 2023, also supported the appointment of Scribner and Moss.
Scribner and Moss are similarly up for reelection to their council seats in 2023. Both received praise from fellow council members for leading the city during their previous two-year terms, much of it spent navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
As a “weak mayor” system, Walla Walla’s mayor and mayor pro tem — who serves as mayor in the absence of the appointed mayor — are selected by the City Council from within their own ranks, as opposed to being elected directly to that position by voters.
Many of the executive functions of Walla Walla city government are managed by City Manager Nabiel Shawa, while the city’s mayor leads certain procedural and ceremonial matters, such as overseeing council meetings.
Unlike in “strong mayor” systems, Walla Walla’s mayor retains a vote in council matters.
