As the weather cools, and with winter around the corner, the leaves of most of the deciduous trees in Walla Walla have long since changed colors and fallen onto the streets and lawns below.
City crews are well underway with their annual efforts to clean up the hundreds of tons of leaves and debris that are deposited each fall. Although windstorms and other events may change the schedule, leaf collection is planned to start each year on Nov. 1 and end Dec. 31, said Streets Supervisor Jason Mings.
Collection crews try to make two complete circuits of every city street, and drop-off points at Veterans Memorial Pool, the Mill Creek Sportsplex and at Howard-Tietan Park provide places for all residents to deposit leaves during the lulls between those residential rounds.
“A lot of residences use that, because after we make a round, it may be a month before we get out again,” Mings said. “If they just rake it out to the curb, there could be windy days, and it will end up back all over the place.”
Two crews make the rounds during the late fall months, equipped with garbage trucks used specifically to collect and compact the leaves before hauling the debris to the city’s compost facility.
Each of those trucks collects around 5-8 tons of leaves in a trip, Mings said, and around 1,200 tons of leaves are collected each year.
Leaf collection is currently on track to wrap up at the end of the year, though it tends to drift a week or so into January, depending on the weather, Mings added.
If a residence has already been serviced twice and needs to dispose of leaves, they are encouraged to make use of one of the three drop-off sites.
