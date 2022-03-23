While there are still as many questions as there are answers, a long-sought concept for Walla Walla County Fairgrounds moved ahead last week.
In a special meeting Friday, March 18, Walla Walla County Commissioners approved sending out to bid a project that, if successful, will result in viewing platforms ringing the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds.
Similarly up off the ground like the skyboxes at many ballparks, the proposed platforms will be unroofed and sectioned into "boxes" that hold a maximum of 16 people each and edged by a viewing guardrail, officials said.
The 10-by-15-foot space in each of the proposed 58 boxes, controlled by the lease holder, will be sold on a seasonal basis for somewhere in the $5,000 range, good for the fair’s demolition derby and three rodeo nights, fair manager Greg Lybeck said.
Ideas are being formulated how to add a fifth event to that menu, Lybeck said.
The boxes will not have built-in seating, but box holders could bring in seats and tables. Food and beverage service would be available to the viewing platform crowd on both upper and lower levels.
The structural concept is fairly simple, said Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days board member Charlie Barron, noting the platforms are largely concrete and steel I-beams, requiring low maintenance.
The platforms would stretch over the arena's historic bucking horse chutes (which will stay in place) and beyond, and leave enough clearance underneath another part for a semi or tour bus to fit there, officials said, noting the existing grandstands will stay in place.
The deadline for project bids is April 4. Once those come in, the feasibility of the viewing platform at this time will come into focus, Barron said.
The idea, modeled after the fairgrounds in Benton County, has been cooking for some nine years but stayed on the back burner due to the expensive nature of such a project, Commissioner Todd Kimball said.
Early on, the viewing platform was expected to require about $1 million, but costs have significantly increased, with the price of steel having shot up more than 74% recently, and other materials aren't far behind, officials said.
The price tag won’t be known until bids are returned, Lybeck said.
One anonymous sponsor has pledged $750,000 and the Port of Walla Walla offered a $200,000 grant from the county's Economic Development Sales Tax fund.
That fund was established by the Washington state Legislature in 1999. It returns nine-tenths of 1% of state sales taxes generated locally to the county for economic development projects. The county controls the funds, but under a revised interlocal agreement from 2005, two-thirds of the money is funneled through the Port.
The fair will also have the option of exercising the offer of a $200,000 low-interest loan for the project, said Pat Reay, Port of Walla Walla's executive director.
The county is guaranteeing the new structure would be accessible to those with disabilities, even as a ramp wouldn’t be required by law in this situation, the commissioners said.
“The Board of County Commissioners is committed to ADA accessibility with projects funded by the county,” Kimball pointed out to those in attendance at Friday’s special meeting.
“Commissioners required the parklets funding by the county to be ADA accessible even though legally it was not required. It was the right thing to do for our mobility challenged residents and visitors. Just because something is legal does not make it right.”
If a feasible bid comes in, the project could begin as late as July and be ready in time for the Aug. 31 start of the 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
Barron said the date is attainable and he wants to see that happen, given the community support behind the viewing platform concept.
“I think it is going to be a game-changer. We’ll be able to host off-season events with this structure,” he said.
He wants to be sure local rodeo supporters are not priced out while still striving to get new sponsorships, Barron added.
“Not everyone is going to like this plan. I respect that. We are one of the top rodeos in the (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), we’re very respected," he said. "We’re reaching for a different type of people, who wouldn’t typically come to the rodeo. We’re trying to create an atmosphere …”
Barron assured the county commissioners the viewing platform isn’t intended to be a “party pad” for a “drunkfest.”
Kimball said approval to get bids on building the platform is about step No. 5 in a 10-step project and the concept is not yet set in concrete but will stay fluid until bid and pricing information is gathered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.