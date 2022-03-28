Efforts are underway to draft new Walla Walla County district maps, and county officials have announced plans to present four possible maps to the public on Tuesday, April 5.
A meeting to discuss draft plans is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in the county commissioner’s meeting room, Elections Supervisor David Valiant said.
With 2020 census data in hand, the county’s Elections Department, which is part of the county Auditor’s Office, is preparing several drafts of potential district maps. County commissioners will then have the final say on which of the proposed maps is adopted.
That final map determines district boundaries for commissioners of both the county and the Port of Walla Walla and must be adjusted in response to changes in population since the 2010 census.
In response to what they called an unusually high level of public interest, county commissioners earlier this month agreed to form a third-party committee to evaluate potential maps and make a recommendation.
The Walla Walla County redistricting committee is made up of six people, including county Commissioner Todd Kimball, Auditor Karen Martin and the elections supervisor. Kari Isaacson, Wendi Kregger and Marjorie Sanborn will represent county Democrats, Republicans and independents, respectively.
County officials have already drafted two plans and are currently drafting a third, Valiant said. None of the maps created so far are significantly different than previous maps, he noted, and instead make small changes to balance population between the three districts.
During the March 14 commissioner meeting that prompted the creation of the redistricting committee, several residents called for more drastic changes to the map.
Those residents argued that current district boundaries dilute the votes of certain groups, a claim disputed by the county auditor.
“I’m not really sure that I’m seeing what your issue is with the way it’s been set up,” Martin said during the March 14 meeting.
“I don’t think we have a lot of disparity among how our population’s divided, the way the boundaries are,” Martin added later in the meeting.
Commissioners will vote to approve their preferred map during their April 11 meeting. That plan will be published on the county website, and a legal notice will be published in the Union-Bulletin on April 14.
The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the district map chosen by commissioners during an April 25 meeting. The final map will be approved no later than May 2.
Any voter who believes the map does not abide by state law will then have up to 15 days to challenge the approved plan in court.
