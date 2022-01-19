Unable to access Bennington Lake due to weather and road conditions, local Boy Scouts troop 305 is temporarily depositing Christmas trees at a county-owned property on Tausick Way.
For decades, the local Boy Scout troop has made the rounds in the Walla Walla-area each year in January to pick up discarded Christmas trees before dropping them off near Bennington Lake, said Al Sutlick, assistant scout master and tree pick-up coordinator.
Those trees are gathered into brush piles that serve as habitat for birds and small mammals, and each year the troop rotates to another of eight areas to create new habitat, Sutlick said. After a handful of years, once the habitat has degraded, the troop does a prescribed burn on the oldest brush piles, leaving it empty for new habitat, Sutlick said.
“The Audubon Society, when they do the Christmas bird counts, our brush piles have a higher diversity of birds than probably anywhere else,” Sutlick said. “It also works really good for small game, like rabbits, because it provides food and shelter to raise their young.”
But road closures and poor weather conditions leading in to Bennington Lake where the brush piles are formed has so far prevented the troop from depositing all of this year’s trees in their final resting place, Sutlick said. In need of a temporary fix, he said Walla Walla County officials quickly offered a space.
“They busted their butts to get us an agreement in 24 hours,” Sutlick said.
On Monday, Jan. 17, the county commissioners unanimously approved the temporary use of county-owned land on Tausick Way.
What started as a public service project years before Sutlick joined troop 305 in 1985 has since become the troop’s largest fundraiser of the year, particularly after the city of Walla Walla stopped providing its own tree pick-up service more than a decade ago, Sutlick said.
“It’s turned into one of the biggest fundraisers that the boys have, and the girls too now that we have a girl’s troop,” Sutlick said. “It helps them raise money to go to summer camp and for other scouting opportunities, and people are really generous with their donations.”
Some Cub Scouts who are about to be old enough to join the Boy Scouts also help with the tree pick-up each year, he said.
