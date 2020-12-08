Walla Walla County commissioners held a public hearing on Monday to consider the proposed budget for 2021, including the proposed allocation of funds remaining from the 2020 budget.
The hearing was continued to Monday to allow some of the county departments to finalize their budget requests.
Members of the public can participate virtually in this hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m., either by phone or with a video call. Phone in to 1-408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290, or use the meeting link: ubne.ws/WWCountybudget2021.