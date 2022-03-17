Walla Walla County commissioners are considering changing the speed limit on county-controlled portions of the Taumarson-Prospect-Reser traffic corridor, lowering the limit in some sections and raising it in others.
The changes are being considered in large part to make the speed limit more consistent along the traffic corridor, which is mostly within unincorporated Walla Walla County but passes through the cities of Walla Walla and College Place in some segments.
Currently, the speed limit varies between 25 to 35 mph, switching back and forth throughout the corridor.
Traffic engineering firm DKS Associates presented the findings of a speed study commissioned by the county and the cities of Walla Walla and College Place during a Monday, March 14, meeting of the county commissioners.
The firm’s recommendation was to raise the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the entire corridor, except for a 30 mph portion in the school zone in front of Prospect Point Elementary and Walla Walla High schools.
Speeds in that school zone would decrease further to 20 mph when school is in session, according to the recommendations.
After some debate, county commissioners appeared ready to approve most of the recommendations, with one major change: Rather than have speed lowered to 30 mph in front of schools and then increase again to 35 mph further east along Reser Road, commissioners recommended that speeds remain at 30 mph east of the schools.
During a presentation in November 2021, Commissioner Jenny Mayberry raised concerns that pedestrian safety was not adequate in the traffic corridor, citing the lack of sidewalks and the way vehicle are often speeding in the area. At that time, she asked DKS Associates to reevaluate its recommendations with an eye on pedestrian safety.
DKS Associates turned to the county’s Public Works Department for pedestrian data in the eastern limits of the project area. However, no changes were made due to the additional data.
Mayberry raised concerns again during Monday’s meeting, noting that the speed study had been conducted not only to make speed limits more consistent and to eliminate driver confusion, but also because of complaints about speeding in the area.
“In some of those spots, we’re actually going up for the speed from 30 to 35, and Reser Road still does not have sidewalks,” Mayberry said.
She added that although the speed limit would be lowered to 30 in front of the schools, youth walking to the schools come from further along the traffic corridor. Instead, she said, she was in favor of a consistent 30 mph speed limit throughout the corridor, but especially on Reser Road.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins stated that, in his opinion, the safety issue had less to do with the speed limits and more to do with the lack of pedestrian facilities like sidewalks and law enforcement presence to write speeding tickets. He said that the county should prioritize seeking grant funding to develop sidewalks in that area.
County Public Works Director Tony Garcia noted that the county is pursuing grant funds for sidewalks and bike lanes on Reser Road similar to what has been constructed on Prospect Avenue and Taumarson Road in recent years. However, Garcia noted, this process could take up to five years.
Until those pedestrian and bike facilities are implemented, and in the interest of keeping speed limits from going up and down and back again along the traffic corridor, Commissioner Todd Kimball recommended that the speed limit drop to 30 mph after Prospect Avenue becomes Reser Road. That speed limit would be consistent as traffic traveled east, up until Depping Road.
While Mayberry maintained that she was concerned with raising speed limits despite resident’s concerns, she acknowledged that a greater law enforcement presence would be needed to change driver behavior.
No final decision was made by county commissioners during Monday’s meeting.
The College Place City Council previously approved raising the speed limits of its section of the corridor to 35 mph during a March council meeting, following a presentation by DKS Associates.
DKS Associates made a similar presentation to the Walla Walla City Council and police chief earlier this year. Though the council did not hold a formal vote to approve the changes like College Place, a recommendation was made to city staff to develop an implementation plan for the speed limit changes.
