History is always seen in a rear-view mirror, where objects might be viewed differently looking backward than they did while passing through.
Walla Walla County commissioners will stand in front of that mirror on Monday — so to speak — while discussing the fate of the county’s Christopher Columbus statue on the courthouse lawn during their regular weekly session.
Some people want the statue removed, but some are attached to what it represents to them.
Since Oct. 12, 1911, the statue of Columbus has stood in front of the courthouse, commissioned and erected by local Italian immigrant families.
On June 30 of this year, it was vandalized, sprayed with graffiti saying “genocide” and “stolen land.”
Was this a senseless act of vandalism that tarnished the memory of local immigrants, who were among the earliest settlers in the Walla Walla Valley? Or was it a political act protesting the darker aspects of the settlement of this country? That depends on who you ask.
Commissioners have received a letter from local attorney Gary Ponti, written on behalf of the Italian Heritage Association. In the letter, Ponti states that the statue was a gift from Italian-American families to the community, “to celebrate that they were Americans and the hope their newly adopted country represented to them.”
The letter also points out that at the time, Italian-Americans were a discriminated-against minority, yet they were an integral part of the community’s growth and development. They worked “to build farms, restaurants and many other business enterprises that constructed the fabric of our town,“ as well as starting the region’s first wineries.
Many of the family names inscribed on the statue’s plinth belong to families that still make their homes here in the Valley.
In response to the vandalism, the Association proposes to add a bench near the statue accompanied by an educational plaque explaining the meaning of the statue to the Italian-American community.
The commissioners have also received a petition, initiated by Sam Aparacio and signed by 1,863 people to date, stating their view that “as a nation, we continue to praise a man who stole land and continually chose to dehumanize native people.”
The petitioners agree that historically Italian-Americans have been discriminated against. But they suggest that there are ways to celebrate Italian-Americans’ heritage and ability to overcome the discrimination they faced without statues of Columbus or the celebration of Columbus Day, which they describe in the petition as symbols of “the violence of 500 years of colonial oppression at the hands of European explorers.”
The petitioners ask the commissioners to remove the statue from county property.
County Commissioner Jim Johnson, saying that he is a “big supporter of First Amendment rights,” spoke forcefully in a recent U-B interview against vandalism as a means to an end.
“We are more than willing to sit down with responsible people and talk about these issues in a responsible way, but vandalism is a crime, and that’s not how to get our attention,” he said.
The controversy comes amid a nationwide backlash against statues and monuments that depict characters and times that many people today find offensive.
Statues of Columbus have been either toppled by crowds or removed by officials in at least 19 states, including Minnesota, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, Connecticut, Delaware, South Carolina, California, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Colorado, Maryland, Wisconsin and New York.
Whether the board of commissioners will view this as an isolated incident of vandalism or choose to consider it in the political context that has led other cities to remove similar statues is not yet known.
“My sense is that we should stay in our lane,” said Johnson. “The statue is on county property, so that’s our charge, but I don’t think that we were elected to give our broad opinions about society in general.”
This matter is on Monday’s agenda as a discussion item only. No action will be taken at this meeting, and no public comment in addition to what has already been submitted will be considered.
To listen to this meeting: Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
To view the meeting: wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38