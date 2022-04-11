Walla Walla County may soon have a new political map that looks largely similar to the old one, stymieing efforts by some residents to create a drastically different map with a district of only city voters.
During a Monday, April 11, meeting, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with Plan B, one of three options drafted by county officials.
Two maps, Plans A and B, proposed relatively minimal changes to existing district boundaries, shifting small areas between the three current districts to equalize population between them.
Currently, the cities of Walla Walla and College Place are split relatively evenly between the three districts, and this was continued by Plans A and B.
Plan C, however, would have made sizable changes to current boundaries, creating a district made up of large swathes of the cities of Walla Walla and College Place. Advocates argued that other maps broke up communities of interest and diluted the voting power of Hispanic residents, though county officials disputed these claims.
A county’s district maps must be changed after each decennial census. With 2020 census data in hand, the county is required to adopt a new map, which determines district boundaries for county and port commissioners.
During general elections, county commissioners are elected at large among all county voters, but primary elections are based on votes within their districts. Also, candidates for those positions must live within their districts.
State law dictates that county district maps must comply with a number of criteria, including that they must be as equal in population as possible, as compact as possible, and must be geographically contiguous.
Census data may not be used to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party.
Districts should also, “to the extent feasible,” coincide with recognized natural boundaries — such as waterways — and preserve “existing communities of related and mutual interest.”
This section of the applicable statute is considered to be of a lower priority than other requirements, however.
During Monday's meeting, resident and former-Democratic candidate for local office Danielle Garbe Reser argued that the commissioners also needed to consider provisions of the Voting Rights Act, which requires that political maps not be drawn in ways that dilute the voting power of protected classes.
Reser also called on commissioners to consider voluntarily adopting a district-based election system.
In 2018, Washington state legislators enacted a state-level Voting Rights Act in the wake of lawsuits in Pasco and Yakima, when voters argued in court that current electoral systems prevented Hispanic residents from electing candidates to represent them.
The Washington Voting Rights Act, which expanded the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, empowered local governments to adopt district-level elections, allowing discrete communities within a county or city to elect their own representatives.
Only months prior to that law’s passage, the city of Walla Walla enacted a new election system based on wards, or districts, in part due to concerns that most council members lived in the same part of the city.
Ultimately, commissioners approved Plan B, after Tompkins was the sole vote in favor of Plan A. No commissioner put Plan C to a vote.
Tompkins noted prior to the vote that each of the three proposed maps have roughly equal proportions of Hispanic voters, ranging between around 18% at the lowest to 27% at the highest. None of the proposals would have created a majority-Hispanic district.
“I mean, sometimes I’m simple, but I think that that meets the intent of the law, is to get them spread out, so everybody, they each equally have a representation,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins added that, in Plan A and Plan B, all three districts have some portion of urban and rural areas, in keeping with how the districts are currently broken up.
In Plan C, one district would be made up entirely of city residents. Arguing against Plan C, Tompkins pointed to the county’s limited authority over policies within the cities.
“The other thing to remember is that the county, while we represent the whole county, the county doesn't have a lot of say in what's done inside the urban growth area once those boundaries are made,” Tompkins said.
“So the city sets all their own rules and regulations,” he continued. “They have different taxing structures then we have.”
Commissioner Jenny Mayberry voiced her support for Plan B, saying that it was the map with the most equitable district populations and most compact boundaries.
Valiant in a prior interview indicated that all three maps met legal requirements, including those regarding equal population and compact districts. Prior legal precedent at the federal level indicates that the population of the smallest and largest district should not differ by more than 10%, a metric used by Walla Walla while adopting its ward system.
In all three proposed maps, the largest and smallest districts differ by less than 1%.
County Elections Supervisor David Valiant said in a Monday interview that his office had not used a 10% metric to guide the drafting process, and instead he attempted to draft maps with the smallest discrepancies possible. He added, however, that any of the plans could be modified further by adjusting census blocks between one district or another.
Though it was not discussed during Monday’s meeting, Plan C would have also had a direct impact on the current makeup of the Board of County Commissioners. If adopted, commissioners Todd Kimball and Jenny Mayberry would have lived in the same district, meaning only one of them could serve in that office unless they moved to another district once their current terms were up.
Following Monday’s vote to adopt a district map, that plan will be published on the county website. A legal notice will be published in the Union-Bulletin on April 14.
The public will have a final opportunity to provide feedback on the district map chosen by commissioners during an April 25 meeting. The final map will be approved no later than May 2.
Any voter who believes the map does not abide by state law will then have up to 15 days to challenge the approved plan in court.
