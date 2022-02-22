Walla Walla County Commissioner Gregory Tompkins will not run for reelection this November, though he will continue to serve until his current term expires at the end of this year, he has announced.
Tompkins is in his fourth term as county commissioner, having previously served between 2003 and 2014. He also served as a councilor in College Place for a year between 2015 and 2016.
“It has been a pleasure serving the taxpayers of Walla Walla County, and I have sincerely appreciated the moral and financial support I have received from my constituents throughout my years of service,” Tompkins wrote in a Tuesday, Feb. 22, news release.
“I’m looking forward to slowing down and spending time with my family, most importantly with my grandchildren,” he continued.
Tompkins time with the county commission began with three terms between 2003 and 2014. At the time, he said he chose not to serve a fourth term so he could prioritize his businesses, Tompkins Appliance Service and Integrity Laundry Service.
He did not spend long away from public office, however: In 2015, Tompkins was appointed to the College Place City Council, filling a seat that longtime Councilor Bernie Yanke vacated due to health reasons. Later that year, Tompkins was elected to a full, four-year term.
However, in 2016, Tompkins resigned his council seat, once again stating he needed to refocus on his businesses. Tompkins Appliance Service had recently opened a branch office in Seattle for commercial operations, which “takes me out of the area too often,” Tompkins told the U-B at the time.
“It’s unfortunate. (The expansion) wasn’t on the horizon when I ran for re-election,” Tompkins said in 2016.
Three years later, in 2019, Tompkins was once again appointed to fill a recently vacated seat, this time due to the death of county Commissioner Jim Duncan in late-2018.
Three candidates were nominated by the county GOP Central Committee, and Tompkins was selected by former Commissioner Jim Johnson and current Commissioner Todd Kimball.
That appointment was only valid until a special election could be held later that year. In November 2019, Tompkins was elected to serve for the remainder of Duncan’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.
“I am proud of the accomplishments and changes I have been a part of during my 16 years as a county commissioner,” Tompkins wrote in his Tuesday release.
He noted that he had the pleasure of working with current and former county commissioners as well as the board’s current and former clerk and assistant clerk.
Tompkins wrote he would complete the remainder of his current term in part so that he could see the conclusion of major construction projects at the county courthouse and potentially with a joint dispatch facility for the city and county of Walla Walla.
Tompkins could not be immediately reached for comment.
