Walla Walla County is continuing efforts to widen Mill Creek Road, with county commissioners voting Monday, March 28, to fund a project from milepost 6.5 to 8, or roughly between the Blue Creek Bridge and the Mill Creek Bridge.
Mill Creek Road is narrow for the amount and type of traffic it receives, according to county officials, and the approximately $2.3 million project approved Monday is just one more phase in a years-long effort to build out the roadway.
The project will widen the road from 26 feet to 32 feet, including two 11-foot lanes with 5-foot paved shoulders on either side.
County commissioners voted unanimously to appropriate over $316,000 of county funds and $2 million in federal funds for the project.
Construction is not estimated to begin before 2025, due in part to the amount of pre-construction work needed, including design, environmental permitting and right of way acquisition.
The lion’s share of the project’s funding comes from the Federal Lands Access Program, a nearly 25-year-old federal program to improve transportation facilities, such as roads, that provide access to federal lands.
Mill Creek Road heads into the Umatilla National Forest, with routes for recreational use as well as business such as logging, which makes it eligible for FLAP funding.
In addition to widening the roadway, the project will help address structural erosion concerns highlighted by the 2020 flood, which destroyed one roadside residence. Erosion prevention work would help protect the newly constructed roadway from future high-water events.
Commissioners expressed concern about delaying erosion prevention measures in that area until 2025, worried that an interceding flood could catch the county unprepared.
County Public Works Director Tony Garcia noted that the timeline for federally funded projects tends to be much longer, and that the grant funding is currently structured in a way that would not provide funding for construction work prior to 2025.
However, he told commissioners he would explore further options to potentially expedite erosion prevention work.
