At their final meeting of the year, Walla Walla County commissioners adopted a $98,042,788 budget for 2021 and made last-minute amendments to this year's budget.
The 2021 budget numbers are a projection that does not fully take into account potential fiscal effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, at this time last year the adopted budget for 2020 was $87, 819,306. By last week that number had climbed to $101,525,960.
“This has been a year like none other,” pointed out Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin, “and we still have December bills to pay, so that number will change again.”
The increase in this year's budget is largely attributable to effects of the COVID-19 response: an influx of federal and state funds, increased sales taxes resulting from increased online shopping, lack of travel by county employees, and general belt-tightening by the various county departments.
While it is clear that there will continue to be an expanded workload due to COVID-19 in 2021, it is not yet known whether there will be a renewal of the federal and state funds that were provided to the county this year. In 2020 federal COVID-19 funds alone distributed to the county amounted to nearly $4.7 million.
The county will begin the year with a total projected fund balance of $36,454,071. Total 2021 revenues are budgeted at $61,588,717 million, while expenditures are budgeted at $69,135,712 million.
That leaves a projected fund balance of $28,907,076, most of which is committed or assigned to individual county departments
However, that amount includes $5.6 million in the general fund, which contains unassigned funds. Those dollars are helping the county meet its goal of funding its Current Expense Reserve Fund so that it holds an amount equivalent to 25% of the approved budget for any given year.
The 2021 budget projects the reserve fund balance to be just over $3 million.
County roads are by far the biggest ticket item in the budget every year, and this year is no exception. For 2021 the roads budget comes in at $22,648,209, or 23% of the total budget.
The budget for law and justice, including the Juvenile Detention Center, accounts for $6,739,576.
Public health is budgeted at $3,079,713. Human services and mental health services combined amount to $3,987,676.
Emergency services, including 911 dispatch, are budgeted at $3,928,415
The 2021 budget also includes a negotiated 3% salary and benefit increase for most county employees.