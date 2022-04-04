Work continues on Howard Street as Walla Walla road crews replace and improve area utilities and facilities and strive toward a major modification of the intersection with South Park Street.
This final leg of the Park Street improvement project, which began in 2021, is estimated to be done by mid-May.
That crossing, currently a Y-intersection with a number of reportedly confounding intersections to the north and south, will be converted into a simpler T-intersection, according to city officials.
Paved areas no longer necessary for the intersection will be converted into a stormwater retention pond, which will serve both practical and aesthetic purposes, said Deputy Public Works Director Mike Laughery.
In addition, the project involves replacing curbs, gutters, sections of the roadway, as well as water and sewer systems on a number of streets in the area.
The city is also working to reconfigure stormwater collection systems, add some additional parking, install sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and remove sidewalk tripping hazards.
Work underground utilities is estimated for completion sometime this week, at which point crews will shift to replacing curbs, roadway and sidewalk, Laughery said.
Around 75% of the Park Street improvement project was completed in 2021, but some portions could not be finished on schedule due to unanticipated construction delays, Laughery said.
Last year’s work involved the following roadways:
- Park Street from Alder Street to L Street
- Juniper Street from Howard Street to Palouse Street
- L Street from Park Street to Palouse Street
- Palouse Street from Juniper Street to L Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.