Two topics gaining community-wide attention this year — local recycling and a tattoo policy for city employees — will be reviewed by Walla Walla City Council members in a workshop Monday at 4 p.m.
The city’s recycling committee, formed earlier this year to investigate Walla Walla’s recycling challenges in the face of a national recycling crisis that began two years ago when China stopped taking U.S. recycling, will report its findings and propose recommendations to the Council.
Council tasked the committee with providing specific recommendations its members on containing or reducing the cost of recycling while preserving and encouraging responsible recycling, according to city documents.
The team has met seven times to review the existing recycling system, provide recommendations for what items should be recycled, provide input on education and enforcement of those items, evaluate alternatives to the current system and provide local and state policy considerations.
As well, Council and staff will take a look at the city’s tattoo policy and potential amendments and legal limitations. This topic has been penciled in to take about an hour during the meeting.
The discussion comes after a series of three virtual town hall meetings where City Council members and staff spoke to the community regarding a variety of topics mostly centered around the police department and its policies.
City leaders dedicated a part of the series to discussing the Walla Walla Police Department’s tattoo policy, which came under the spotlight after an officer’s tattoo, that included an “SS” lightning-bolt symbol he said is dedicated to a fallen Marine comrade, drew many controversial comments in the community.
A live video stream of the electronic meeting can be viewed from the city’s website at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil. The public can also attend by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/83877004696 or calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 838 7700 4696#.