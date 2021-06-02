Walla Walla City Council will resume in-person meetings starting this month for the first time since March 2020.
Meetings have been held entirely virtually since that time because of COVID-19 pandemic, but Monday, June 7, the Council will return to in-person meetings starting with a work session.
According to a city newsletter and the city's website, only be 30 seats will be made available for the public at City Hall's Council Chamber, with overflow seating available at the Fulton Community Room at the Walla Walla Police Department.
Meetings will still be broadcast live online and on Zoom or over the phone by calling 253-225-8782 and entering the appropriate meeting number.
Comments can be taken via Zoom, over the phone or submitted ahead of time by emailing City Clerk Kammy Hill at khill@wallawallawa.gov.
More information, including Zoom links, meeting identification numbers, and a livestream video link, is available online at ubne.ws/wwcouncil.