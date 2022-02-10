No action was taken on a potential tattoo policy for Walla Walla city employees during the Wednesday, Feb. 9, meeting of the City Council.
After nearly an hour of public comments and conversation between council members, the council voted to table the matter for further discussion at an upcoming but undetermined work session.
A continuation of proposals made in the aftermath of the public discovery two years ago that a Walla Walla police officer had a controversial tattoo, the policy debate was spurred by several local residents, including former Mayor Barbara Clark.
In a letter to the City Council, this group argued the city had failed to be transparent during previous consideration of a tattoo policy.
If the council failed to publicly debate a tattoo policy or continued to withhold legal memos that city attorney Tim Donaldson had used to argue that such a policy would be unconstitutional, the group of residents has threatened to pursue litigation under Washington’s public meetings and records laws.
Regardless of whether the city adopts a tattoo policy, these legal questions need to be addressed, said Timothy Kaufman-Osborn, another member of the group pushing for the discussion, during Wednesday’s meeting.
By putting the matter on Wednesday’s agenda for formal and public discussion, the city would at least temporarily avoid the threat of a lawsuit, Mayor Tom Scribner said during the meeting.
During public comments, Clark argued that city employees who work with the public should not display tattoos that could call into question their ability to act fairly. Current city policy requires employees with “offensive tattoos” to cover them during work hours, City Manager Nabiel Shawa said in an interview.
“We all know it’s not a hypothetical problem,” Clark said. “Less than two years ago, there was significant disruption in the community and in the city’s relationship with Whitman College and its diverse staff and student body because of a city employee’s tattoo with a Nazi symbol.”
In the summer of 2020, the community became aware that Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small had a tattoo with double lightning bolt “SS” symbols. The runes had been unofficially adopted at the time by some scout snipers in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite the symbol’s historic use by Nazi Germany and contemporary neo-Nazi groups.
Though Small rejected claims that the tattoo was an intentional Nazi symbol, he ultimately pledged to modify the “SS” symbols. The issue divided the community and led to protests and also a large rally in support of Small and the Police Department.
Council member Brian Casey noted during Wednesday’s meeting that Small had denied his tattoo contained a Nazi symbol.
“It disturbs me a little bit that this was deemed a Nazi symbol when the police officer clearly stated it was not,” Casey said.
“That’s saying he was telling falsehoods, and we go through a very long process of recruiting these officers, and if he had that intention, I think that would have been seen through this process of hiring our officer.”
But the meaning of a symbol cannot be divorced from its history, argued Richard Middleton-Kaplan, dean of Arts and Sciences at Walla Walla Community College and a member of Walla Walla’s Jewish community, who spoke on his own behalf at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Some symbols cannot be severed from those associations,” he said.
Regardless of whether a tattoo policy is ultimately adopted, council members appeared to widely agree that further discussion was merited. Council members Rick Eskil and Gustavo Reyna also voiced support for a transparent process during upcoming debate.
“One of the things I’m most passionate about are open government, open public meetings, open public records and free speech,” Eskil said.
The matter was tabled for further discussion at an upcoming work session, though a date has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.