The city’s police department will take the biggest hit in Walla Walla’s 2021-2022 budget approved this week by city leaders.
The department is down four police officers due to retirements or people moving. Walla Walla City Council decided to fill only one of those positions in the upcoming budget, according to Mayor Tom Scribner.
And one of the city’s parking enforcement officer positions will not be filled.
“We know that they are the largest budgeted department, but I think that if you look at the bottom lines for the various departments, they are taking the biggest hit in belt-tightening this year of any other departments,” Scribner said.
The budget reflects about $219.76 million in expenses and $219 million in revenue, a $758,000 difference.
It works out, however, because each of the city’s funds has a balance that carries forward into the next year and bridges that gap, according to Finance Director Jean Teasdale.
Budget preparation was a concerted effort to make up the downturn of sales tax revenue and other financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget also addressed earlier concerns from the community about police department funding and alternative responses to certain types of calls.
The virtual meeting Wednesday offered a public hearing on the proposal first presented to the in a work session on Oct. 5, and the Council has since held five public meetings about the budget.
“We spent more time on this budget than any budget that I’ve worked on here at the city of Walla Walla in the past 11 years I have been with the city,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said.
In the police department, open staff positions will be re-examined or filled depending on COVID-19 financial impacts and potential decisions about differential call response, or which calls police should respond to and which to hand to other agencies.
Several members from the Chief’s Advisory Committee, a new group of residents providing input on local law enforcement practices, formed a work group to discuss differential call response this year.
The city formed a separate budget from the police budget to examine social service programs already operating within the department that could respond to differential calls such as code enforcement, domestic violence, crime prevention and crime victims advocates.
City staff and Council made these budget calls partly in response to residents’ concerns expressed to the city in the months after the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis earlier this year and several virtual town hall meetings in Walla Walla that addressed police department-related matters, Scribner said.
“I want to thank Chief (Scott) Bieber and his staff for their willingness to continue to provide the level of service that they do with a tightened budget,” Scribner said.
Earlier this year, in April, when the pandemic related shutdowns were ongoing, the city reacted by freezing hires except for vital positions, and staff found several ways to reduce costs.
Staff expects sales tax revenue to have decreased by $800,000 to $1 million in 2020 and projects a $750,000 revenue loss in Parks and Recreation programs. Other miscellaneous revenues anticipated to decline total $500,000, according to a public budget message from Shawa.
Savings from unfilled positions this year and the reduced costs from lack of travel, delaying projects, fewer supplies needed and other expenses will make up some of the losses from the pandemic, according to Teasdale.
Positions for a GIS utility specialist, building inspector, accountant, assistant city attorney, recreation coordinator for aquatics and a police records clerk were vacant for a period of time, but staff plans for these to be filled in 2021 and 2022, according to a previous budget presentation.
An unrestricted fund balance of about $5.5 million for the end of 2020 is anticipated as well as an increase over 2021 and 2022, leaving a projected unrestricted fund balance in the General Fund of $5.69 million or 14.85% of total expense at the end of 2022, according to city documents.
The total balance is slightly under the Council’s goal of 15% in reserves, but it is expected to grow over the following biennium.
“We did take quite a hit during the second quarter, but due to some of the actions that we were able to take in partnership with the downtown foundation and other businesses, we recovered pretty nicely in the third quarter,” Shawa said.
“Our sales tax has come on stronger than we anticipated thus far we recognize to date once again there’s a bit of a setback going on right now,” he said.
Shawa said the city does not expect the setback to be extended given the news of a vaccine and looks forward to 2021 being a much better year.
He said that despite the pandemic real estate has performed exceedingly well this year as well as construction, but the tourism industry felt quite a hit in the second quarter, though it rebounded in the third quarter until the current setback.
“We’ve not cut back on our construction projects,” Shawa said in regards to the city’s budget.
Scribner said he believes the budget includes two new, needed hires including the deputy fire chief of operations, needed for succession planning, and a human resources position.
Shawa had a full-time administrative assistant who retired earlier this year, and the position was left vacant and will be for at least a year, he said.
There is now one administrative assistant for Shawa and Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain. The vacant position was transferred over to a position in human resources.
Several vehicles are to be purchased in the next two years, totaling about $2.5 million.
“I am not convinced that all of them need to be. Either they can be used longer before they are replaced … or maybe we don’t need as many as we have now,” Scribner said.
He said he reserves the right to discuss the purchases with other Council members when those requests come to Council throughout the year, and the budget is not defining they must be purchased.
The Council opted not to raise property taxes by 1%.
Council did approve a 2% salary increase for city employees who are under contract with unions and those not represented, along with the city manager and city attorney for 2021, according to Pam Taylor, human resource director.