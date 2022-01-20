A Walla Walla-based company was awarded a contract to build a new bridge across the Walla Walla River in Harris Memorial Park outside Milton-Freewater during the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Harry Johnson Plumbing & Excavation Inc. was awarded the project as its lowest bidder, at $600,397.50, according to county documents. It was one of seven companies vying for the job, with the highest bid at almost $1.1 million.
The bridge was damaged after the Milton-Freewater public park was devastated by historic flooding in February 2020.
The full meeting agenda can be found at www.co.umatilla.or.us.
