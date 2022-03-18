Safety upgrades are coming to seven railroad crossings along the Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad after Washington state regulators approved nearly $100,000 in grant funding for the improvements.
The state Utilities and Transportation Commission has authorized the funds to replace outdated crossing signal batteries and chargers, according to a release. The grants include:
- $11,231 at Last Chance Road in Walla Walla.
- $11,231 at Tietan Street in Walla Walla.
- $14,510 at Myra Road in Walla Walla.
- $11,231 at Poplar Street in Walla Walla.
- $19,272 at Chestnut Street in Walla Walla.
- $17,642 at Rose Street in Walla Walla.
- $11,231 at Wallula Avenue in College Place.
The funds were designated for the above projects through the UTC’s Grade Crossing Protective Fund. The Legislature created the GCPF program in 1969 to provide funding for safety measures to reduce accidents and fatalities at public and private railroad crossings and along railroad tracks.
The UTC regulates railroad safety, including approving new rail crossings and closing or altering existing crossings, investigating train accidents, inspecting railroad crossings, approving safety projects, and promoting rail safety education through Operation Lifesaver.
