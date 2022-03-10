The second of two projects totaling nearly $14.5 million to reconstruct Poplar and Alder streets between Merriam Street and South Fifth Avenue was authorized by the Walla Walla City Council this week.
Construction, which has been split into two separate but simultaneous projects on either side of South Colville Street, is estimated to be completed by the end of this year.
However, city officials warned that delays may occur. There are some lingering concerns that soaring gas prices, which directly impact asphalt costs, and disrupted supply chains could impact both projects, said Public Works Director Ki Bealey during the City Council meeting Wednesday, March 9.
The work between Merriam and Colville streets, authorized Wednesday, includes roadway reconstruction of Poplar Street from Colville Street to Park Street, of Alder Street from Spokane Street to Merriam Street, and of Palouse Street from Birch Street to Mill Creek.
This portion of the project will replace traffic signals with roundabouts at three intersections:
- Alder, Poplar and Park streets
- Alder and Palouse streets
- Poplar and Palouse streets.
In addition, utilities along the roadway will be replaced, street lighting will be improved and flashing pedestrian-crossing beacons will be installed.
Pasco-based Culbert Construction Inc. was awarded the approximately $6.8 million contract Wednesday for construction of the project between Merriam and Colville streets, while Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. received a nearly $600,000 contract to manage that construction.
The city received around $2.5 million in grant funds for this portion of the project from the state Transportation Improvement Board, Bealey said.
The City Council in early February also approved a nearly $6.5 million contract with Kennewick-based Apollo Inc. for construction of the project between Colville Street and Fifth Avenue. David Evans & Associates Inc. were awarded a nearly $600,000 contract to manage that portion of construction.
The city received three state and federal grants for this part of the project totaling nearly $4 million, according to a staff report.
The project between Colville Street and Fifth Avenue will include a reconfiguration from four travel lanes to two travel lanes, a center turn lane and the addition of bike lanes.
In addition, traffic signals will be replaced with flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, sidewalk ramps compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements will be installed, and some sidewalks will be replaced.
Sixty-seven new street trees will be planted, new streetlights will be installed and a stormwater system that discharges into Mill Creek will be replaced with an infiltration design.
In total, both projects will cost roughly the same as was spent reconstructing East Isaacs Avenue, Bealey said.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa added that Walla Walla has been fortunate to receive as much grant funding as it has, which he credited to the Walla Walla Public Works Department’s reputation for reliability and financial responsibility.
Appearing to address the concerns of some local residents, Bealey added that an empty lot at the southeast corner of Park and Crescent streets owned by the Walla Walla YMCA will not be used as a dumping, or “laydown,” site for asphalt removed during construction.
That site, located in a residential neighborhood, was used for temporary storage and grinding of asphalt and concrete removed from previous construction projects for nearly two years before being emptied at the end of November 2021.
Use of the site drew fierce criticism from nearby residents due to dust, noise and alleged health concerns, among other reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.