Walla Walla Valley leaders have fired off letters to Gov. Jay Inslee, requesting a return to a county-by-county system of phasing in normal operations rather than the regional Roadmap to Recovery plan he put into effect Jan. 5 to stem an increasing spread of COVID-19.
The new two-phase plan lumps all state counties into eight regions, each of which must meet certain weekly health metrics before they can advance toward full reopening of businesses, gatherings and churches.
In initiating the plan, all counties and their regions were placed in Phase 1, which has the most limiting restrictions, as it had under the previous plan that Walla Walla and Columbia counties, for example, had progress out of.
The two counties are now looped into the South Central Region created in the new plan with Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, and Yakima counties. All must depend on each other to move into Phase 2. Previously, each county was responsible for taking its own measures that would allow its economy to reopen.
Local leaders argue the new system places Walla Walla and Columbia counties into a region with counties that have larger populations, are geographically far away and have disparate economies — all of which can diminish local efforts to advance to Phase 2.
According to Inslee’s plan, the regions are delineated based on the available health care services and hospital capacities in the area that are connected to the metrics used for COVID-19 hospitalizations, case data and mobility of people.
The regional system also addressed complaints about the previous county-based system, which did not prevent people from crossing county lines to access services restricted in their home county, according to Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk.
Local leaders, however, say they are frustrated they were not consulted before the plan was released.
“There was no input sought by the chambers, the cities, the counties, anyone, I mean it just came out,” College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello said.
Faulk, however, said that “the governor’s office has spent every day of the last year working 24/7 with stakeholders to get their input. We will continue to work with stakeholders as the plan moves forward.”
Walla Walla County concernsCollege Place sent a letter to Inslee on Thursday seeking a return to the county-by-county approach.
“There’s just a general fear that now that we’re linked by that region, that that could hold us up for a long time,” Rizzitiello said.
He said different counties have different ideologies of approaching the pandemic.
“The problem is that since you’ve gone from that one plan to now this other one, I mean you have the various counties doing their own thing, and now you’re aggregating people together,” he said.
“It allows us to better control our own destiny when it was county-by-county.”
Walla Walla County commissioners Greg Tompkins, Todd Kimball and Jenny Mayberry also wrote a similar letter to Inslee. They and College Place also requested reopening not be based on incomplete health data from the state.
“The State Department of Health Data Dashboard prominently states that ‘Total case counts may include up to 360 duplicates; positive test results from January 5th, 2021 are incomplete, as are negative test results data from November 21st, 2020 through today. Therefore, percent positivity (testing tab) and case counts should be interpreted with caution,’” both letters stated.
Walla Walla County commissioners also questioned the legality of establishing the regional system, quoting a law in their letter stating regions are “to be made on the basis of efficiency of delivery of needed emergency medical services and trauma care.”
They said the law was not intended to lump counties into regions for public health purposes, which are governed by a separate statute.
“Creating ‘Regions’ for public health metrics based only on regions set by the Department of Health for Emergency Medical Services is inappropriate.”
Ginny Streeter, spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Health, said the concern isn’t just the number of COVID-19 cases in a region; it’s also the hospital capacity.
The regional system was formed to measure capacity to ensure that if one hospital’s was high, patients could be sent to another in the region, she said.
“It’s set up so hospitals can share the burden,” said Streeter. “Nobody’s going to get sent home because there’s not a bed at (Providence) St. Mary’s; they could be sent someplace else.”
Columbia County concernsColumbia County Commissioners Ryan Rundell, Marty Hall and Charles Amerein have written their own letter to Inslee, also objecting to the region-based system.
The county was among the first to move to Phase 2 and then Phase 3 of Washington’s prior Safe Start plan. It and Kittitas County were the only two of the six in the new South Central Region to advance that far. Because of the new plan, both counties are back in Phase 1.
In their letter, the commissioners argued that being grouped with larger counties that have struggled more with higher case counts throughout the pandemic isn’t fair.
“… (T)he population of Columbia County will make our contribution to a regional approach virtually meaningless, therefore trapping us into a fate controlled by the ebbs and flows of larger counties we have no way of influencing,” the letter states.
The letter argues that efforts the county made to achieve advance phases in the original plan will have no effect in the new plan.
“Our victories will have no hope of overcoming our region’s failures, and our setbacks will have no impact on our region’s victories,” the commissioners wrote. “The roughly 4,000 people in Columbia County make up approximately 1.5% of the 250,000 people required to make a region. What hope does Columbia County have that we will ever move out of the new Phase 1?
“Even if we do everything right, we cannot move our region’s needle. Even when our county is vaccinated to the point of herd immunity, it will not move our region’s numbers.”
Faulk said that while COVID-19 activity is very high across the state, efforts to stop the spread require statewide thinking and efforts.
“We’ve got to consider everyone’s feedback and then make the best decisions we can that protect the state at large,” he said. “Of all the serious options for an appropriate reopening plan — and that’s what we’re talking about, not politics but what’s appropriate in a pandemic — the same restrictions would still be in place while COVID activity remains high.”
Walla Walla will not be taking an offical stance on the issue at this time, city spokesman Brenden Koch said.
Kyle Tarbet, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce president, said the board will discuss if it will take any action or stance on the matter at its next meeting.
Emergency PowersWalla Walla County commissioners also wrote a letter to 16th District Legislators requesting they pass legislation limiting the governor’s emergency powers, the authority Inslee has used in enacting both his Safe Start and Road to Recovery plans.
State Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, gave a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday urging relaxed lockdown restrictions on restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.
Dozier urged the Senate to pass an amendment to a resolution that extended the governor’s emergency orders. It was rejected 27-19 along party lines.
“Majority Democrats in the Senate shot it down and passed a resolution extending Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders indefinitely,” according to a release.
Similarly, the state House of Representatives voted to extend Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency orders over Republican objection, according to The Spokesman-Review.
Republicans had introduced amendments to shorten the length of time the emergency orders will stay in place, currently set to expire when the COVID-19 state of emergency does.
Democrats argued lawmakers can still take legislative action throughout the session to address the issues in the proclamations.
“The Legislature is by no means abdicating our responsibility,” Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, was quoted in his city’s newspaper.
Jeremy Burnham of the U-B contributed to this article.