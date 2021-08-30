The city of Walla Walla accepted nearly $1.6 million in grants for the maintenance of sections of Rose Street and Second Avenue during a meeting of the City Council Wednesday, Aug. 25.
In addition, by accepting the grants, the city has committed to reconfiguring the four-lane Rose Street into a three-lane road — a single, one-way lane in each direction, and a two-way center lane for left turns only — with bike lanes.
The city accepted the two grants Wednesday from the 2021 National Highway System’s Asset Management Program, federal funds doled out by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The NHS grant program is intended to provide incentives to agencies and local governments that commit to street maintenance to maximize the life expectancy of a roadway.
A $638,000 grant was awarded for maintenance and preservation work along a section of Second Avenue stretching between Birch and Howard streets.
The full project will cost $680,000, and the remaining $52,000 will be funded by either local Transportation Benefit District tax revenue or other transportation funding. The local funding covers the removal and replacement of four Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, which is not covered by the federal grant program.
An additional $924,000 grant was awarded for maintenance and preservation work along the full extent of Rose Street.
The full project will cost over $1.5 million, with the remaining $614,000 in funds coming from Transportation Benefit District tax revenue or other local transportation funding. The local funds cover the cost of traffic signal modifications and modifications to a railroad crossing at the intersection of Rose Street and 13th Avenue.
Construction is anticipated to occur on both projects in either 2023 or 2024.