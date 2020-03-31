WAITSBURG — Former Waitsburg Mayor Walt Gobel, who retired as sergeant after a 27-year career with the Washington State Patrol and served six years for the city of Waitsburg, died in his sleep March 19 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla. He was 76.
Gobel was known for a life of public service, which also included a second career in transportation for area school districts that stretched beyond 2011, when after numerous retirements he continued as a substitute bus driver until he no longer could.
From 2010 until 2016 he served as mayor of Waitsburg. Also a member of the Lions Club, he worked alongside good friend Larry Johnson, helping build the Lions Club Memorial Building where City Council meets every week.
“We weren’t young guys anymore, but we were climbing up on top of the roof putting sheeting and that kinds of stuff,” Johnson said.
He could always round up volunteers, said Dan McKinley who volunteered with Gobel in the Lions Club. Working with Gobel was sure to be fun, as well as rewarding, McKinley said.
Gobel and his wife of 56 years, Gwen, co-chaired the annual Waitsburg Celebration Days during a time when the city had lost pari-mutuel racing fundraiser Days of Real Sport.
Celebration Days created a weekend full of fun and fundraising, a parade with horses, bands, the royal court and presentation of an annual service award.
“He and Gwen handled the parade for many years,” said Wendy Richards a friend who worked with the couple on Celebration Days. “He was always really kind and supportive to me and I always felt like he was willing to do more than his fair share.”
Richards said Gobel and Gwen hosted a barbecue dinner at their house to thank the volunteers after the event was over.
Gwen said he always took care of employees and volunteers. They would have Christmas parties, dinners, potlucks and picnics to show appreciation for their loyalty and good work.
“What he brought to our community I don’t think anybody will ever be able to actually quantify because he just did so much,” said Richards.
“Walt was one of Waitsburg’s finest,” said Mayor Marty Dunn, also a fellow Lions Club member, in a Times of Waitsburg story. “He was a dear friend and fellow Council member. He gave countless hours to the community that he loved, and he will be dearly missed in many capacities.”
“He was an invaluable member of the City and will be sorely missed,” City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said.
Gobel held leadership positions as Boy Scout Cub and Troop Master, Little League, and Y Indian Guides, Walla Walla High School Athletic Booster Club and the Washington State Snowmobile Association.
Later in his life, he volunteered for the Washington State Patrol Retired Employee Association, Walla Walla Columbia School Retiree Association, Walla Walla RV Club, Walla Walla County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Membership in BPOE (Elks Club) and Rotary Club.
“Wherever he went he did something to help the community,” Gwen said. “There was never a time where I wasn’t proud of him and his devotion to the community ... His projects became part of my projects.”