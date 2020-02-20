Waitsburg votes to change its City Council election system

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
WAITSBURG — Annual City Council elections, conducted by Waitsburg city staff since the 1800s will now happen every two years and will be handled by Walla Walla County elections officials.
Waitsburg City Council members voted to change the Waitsburg election cycle in a three to two vote on Wednesday. Councilman Terry Jacoy and Councilwoman Kate Hockersmith were opposed.
Since Waitsburg was chartered in 1886, Council members have been voted in every year for one-year terms, but recently city officials proposed it would be better to have four-year terms with an election processed by the county to be more transparent and allow for longer commitments to city agenda items.
Waitsburg elects five City Council members, all from the city at large, and a mayor. Currently Marty Dunn is the city’s mayor.
With Wednesday’s decision, Waitsburg will have one last election by charter standards in April. Terms will not end until December 31, 2021. The election next year will choose Council members to take office January 1, 2022.
Thereafter, elections will occur every two years in odd years and will take place in November with all other county-run general elections.
“It takes more than a year to learn what you are doing; the intricacies of the city take much more than 10 months to figure out,” said City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe, referring to the length of time new Council members have to adjust when they’re on one-year terms. “Consistency is really the driving factor for changing the election system.”
When referring to the current election system, he said it is extremely inefficient and not helpful to citizens.
Hockersmith disagreed with the change.
“There’s no way in God’s little green acre I would have ever said I would do this for four years, but I did it for one year because I thought, ‘I can do this for a year and I can try it,’ and I have been here for four years,” she said.
She asked her peers at the table Wednesday how long they have been on the Council. Responses ranged from three years to a decade or more.
“I don’t think we have any worries of a giant turnover where everyone is going to quit all at one time,” she said.
Former Mayor Markeeta Little Wolf read a letter she wrote to the mayor stating her reasons why the council should vote against the change.
She said she was worried about all of the losses the city has had from their charter and did not want to lose the unique fact of Waitsburg being the only city with one-year election cycles run by the city.
“The elected office of city treasurer has been abolished in favor of Walla Walla County; likewise gone are the city assessor and tax collector,” she said.
She said when she moved to Waitsburg in 1991, the city had a judicial department of the charter, with a court and judge. The city also had local law enforcement, but all of these offices have been consigned now to Walla Walla County.
“These transfers of city powers to third parties, leaves the city and its constituents vulnerable to the politics, budget machinations, even whims and price hikes of those entities,” Little Wolf said.
Hinchliffe responded to her comments saying, “We’ve consolidated operations over time as things have occurred. The city has no need for a tax assessor, the city has no need for a tax collector … Those positions have been combined into essentially one or two positions now because of efficiencies of modern life. It doesn’t take 10 people to do what is needed.”
Other concerns voiced were that the city, by eliminating its election process — the only one in the state that has one year city council terms, would affect the uniqueness of the city and its ability to still follow their original charter.
Councilman KC Kuykendall did not see this as the case.
“I think that there are many more significant things that make this community one of a kind than the length of term for our City Council members. This case before us is an opportunity to make the change that is an improvement in our small town government.”
He said the county has checks and balances to ensure voter integrity, something the city has been scrutinized for lacking in.
“I think the appearance of fairness is crucial. I think we’ve sacrificed that a lot, to have staff members behind closed doors, counting ballots, looks bad,” he said.
His vote to change the elections system was impartial, he said, because he does not plan to run again. Instead he hopes new faces and ideas come and commit to agenda items that often have a multi-year planning horizon.
The city pays about $2,000 each year for their current City Council election, Hinchliffe said.
Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin said she took the number of registered voters in Waitsburg and added six positions on the ballot to determine the direct costs of the city if they were to move their system to the county.
She said the direct cost is $1,404 every two years, which could be less depending on the number of positions and more if calculating indirect costs.
“When they switch to us, they will have to follow state law. We have had thousands of law changes in elections. It’s hard to keep up with that, and they will pass that role onto us,” she said.
Waitsburg being added to the county elections system will not greatly affect the county, which already processes Walla Walla, College Place and Prescott city council elections. Adding another city to the ballot is more cost effective for everyone, she said.