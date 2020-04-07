WAITSBURG — New blood is coming to the City Council here. Three newly elected candidates will serve with three incumbents as a result of Monday’s election.
Incumbent Mayor Marty Dunn was re-elected to the top administrative seat. He received 220 votes against challenger Debra Callahan, who received 34. A third candidate, Kate Hockersmith, had dropped out of the race before the election but received 59 votes nonetheless.
Dunn has been mayor since 2016 and served on Council since the early 2000s.
Under the city’s election rules, the top five vote-getters win the at-large seats on the Council. With three Council members opting not to run again, three new candidates and two incumbents, everyone running for an at-large seat was elected.
The three open positions on the Council were filled by Karl Newell, who received 235 votes, Karen Gregutt with 234 votes and David Paxton landing at 221 votes.
Incumbents Kevin House and Jim Romine received 250 and 241 votes, respectively.
On Monday, 318 votes were counted, City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said. Election results will be certified April 15.
Newell previously served seven years on City Council.
Paxton is the chairman of the board of the Waitsburg Christian Church, which led community efforts during the recent flood.
Gregutt currently chairs the Planning Commission.
The new Council trio succeeds Hockersmith, Terry Jacoy and KC Kuykendall.
The changeover leaves positions open for committee assignments: water, sewer, streets, parks, cemeteries, the pool, the fairgrounds, flood prevention, emergency preparedness and trees.
City Council and mayor will serve one and a half years before a major election change for the city beginning 2021.
In February the city voted to adopt Walla Walla County’s election system.
The election next year will choose Council members to take office Jan. 1, 2022.
Elections will occur every two years in odd years and will take place in November with all other county-run general elections. Council members will serve four-year terms.