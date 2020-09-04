The city of Waitsburg is paving a new road and asking residents for help in naming it.
Paving is set to begin mid-September. The new section of road will intersect with the current Taggart Road as well as U.S. Highway 12 to straighten out Taggart Road and improve safety on the eastern edge of the city, officials said.
The new road's approximate cost, including previous base work, is about $250,000, which includes grant funding, City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said.
The project was developed about a decade ago, but approved two years ago, he said.
Road name suggestions can be sent to administrator@cityofwaitsburg.com by Sept. 11 to be considered.
Waitsburg City Council will decide on the winning name at the next virtual meeting Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Go to the city's website to learn how to access the meeting through conference call.