By the Union-Bulletin
WAITSBURG — The next term length for City Council and mayor will be one and a half years before a major election change for the city.
This will be the last year the election will be administered by the city of Waitsburg. In February the city voted to adopt Walla Walla County’s election system, beginning 2021.
The city will finish out the last election under their own Territorial Charter. The traditional one-year term will not end until Dec. 31, 2021. The election next year will choose Council members to take office Jan. 1, 2022.
After that, elections will occur every two years in odd years and will take place in November with all other county-run general elections.
Council members will serve four-year terms.